Source title: Hong Kong revoked the isolation order from January 30 and will monitor the new crown epidemic by monitoring influenza

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 19th that it will revoke the isolation order issued to people infected with the new coronavirus from the 30th of this month, and those with asymptomatic infections are free to go out or go to work. The Center for Health Protection will monitor COVID-19 infections in the same way as it monitors influenza. On the same day, multiple departments of the Hong Kong SAR government jointly held a press conference on epidemic prevention policies to announce the details. Lu Chongmao, Director of the Medical and Health Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said in his opening speech that Hong Kong has experienced three years of epidemics. The threat of COVID-19 has obviously changed. Considering the need to balance the risk of infection and restore the momentum of the economy and people’s livelihood, the SAR government has decided to revoke the arrangement for issuing quarantine orders to infected persons starting from January 30. Xu Lejian, director of the Center for Health Protection, said that from January 30, those who tested positive for the rapid test no longer need to report to the SAR government, and those with asymptomatic infections are free to go out or go to work. From the same day, the rapid test reporting platform, nucleic acid testing data reporting platform, and telephone reporting system will all stop operating. The SAR government will instead issue recommendations on health measures to infected persons, suggesting that they should wear masks at all times for the first 5 days after testing positive, avoid contact with high-risk individuals, and eat at the same table with others. See also Crisis Portugal, the left loses the Costa model As for the community isolation facilities, Xu Lejian said that they will continue to operate in the short term, but only for Hong Kong residents. They can stay for up to 7 days, and they can leave the isolation facilities early without waiting for a negative rapid test. The relevant transitional arrangements will be maintained until February 28. . Xu Lejian said that in the future, the SAR government will monitor the infection of the new coronavirus by monitoring influenza, and will also change the reporting criteria for infection cases. Starting from January 30, the SAR government will notify all doctors in Hong Kong that they only need to report severe cases and deaths. The Center for Health Protection will announce the daily number of positive nucleic acid test samples and death cases through a special website, replacing the current daily news bulletin. Sun Yuhan, Director of the Labor and Welfare Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said that since the Special Administrative Region Government will no longer issue isolation orders on January 30, if an employee is infected with the new crown virus on that day and thereafter, the sick leave arrangement under the Employment Ordinance will be no different from other arrangements. disease. Lu Chongmao emphasized that the cancellation of the quarantine order does not mean that the new crown virus has disappeared. The new crown virus still brings risks and pressure to the community, especially the “old and young” and the medical system. At the same time, there are still variables in the global epidemic situation, so the SAR government will maintain The current emergency response level for the novel coronavirus until further notice. (Finish) See also Mifsud, the man of the mysteries of Russiagate that the prosecutor wants to try but has disappeared into thin air

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 19th that it will revoke the isolation order issued to people infected with the new coronavirus from the 30th of this month, and those with asymptomatic infections are free to go out or go to work. The Center for Health Protection will monitor COVID-19 infections in the same way as it monitors influenza.

On the same day, multiple departments of the Hong Kong SAR government jointly held a press conference on epidemic prevention policies to announce the details. Lu Chongmao, Director of the Medical and Health Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said in his opening speech that Hong Kong has experienced three years of epidemics. The threat of COVID-19 has obviously changed. Considering the need to balance the risk of infection and restore the momentum of the economy and people’s livelihood, the SAR government has decided to revoke the arrangement for issuing quarantine orders to infected persons starting from January 30.

Xu Lejian, director of the Center for Health Protection, said that from January 30, those who tested positive for the rapid test no longer need to report to the SAR government, and those with asymptomatic infections are free to go out or go to work. From the same day, the rapid test reporting platform, nucleic acid testing data reporting platform, and telephone reporting system will all stop operating. The SAR government will instead issue recommendations on health measures to infected persons, suggesting that they should wear masks at all times for the first 5 days after testing positive, avoid contact with high-risk individuals, and eat at the same table with others.

As for the community isolation facilities, Xu Lejian said that they will continue to operate in the short term, but only for Hong Kong residents. They can stay for up to 7 days, and they can leave the isolation facilities early without waiting for a negative rapid test. The relevant transitional arrangements will be maintained until February 28. .

Xu Lejian said that in the future, the SAR government will monitor the infection of the new coronavirus by monitoring influenza, and will also change the reporting criteria for infection cases. Starting from January 30, the SAR government will notify all doctors in Hong Kong that they only need to report severe cases and deaths. The Center for Health Protection will announce the daily number of positive nucleic acid test samples and death cases through a special website, replacing the current daily news bulletin.

Sun Yuhan, Director of the Labor and Welfare Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said that since the Special Administrative Region Government will no longer issue isolation orders on January 30, if an employee is infected with the new crown virus on that day and thereafter, the sick leave arrangement under the Employment Ordinance will be no different from other arrangements. disease.

Lu Chongmao emphasized that the cancellation of the quarantine order does not mean that the new crown virus has disappeared. The new crown virus still brings risks and pressure to the community, especially the “old and young” and the medical system. At the same time, there are still variables in the global epidemic situation, so the SAR government will maintain The current emergency response level for the novel coronavirus until further notice. (Finish)