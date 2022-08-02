Home Business Mps: green light from Brussels to extend and revise Italy’s commitments
Business

Mps: green light from Brussels to extend and revise Italy’s commitments

by admin
Mps: green light from Brussels to extend and revise Italy’s commitments

The European Commission has communicated to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef) that it has approved the revision of the “commitments” that had been undertaken by Italy in order to allow, pursuant to European and Italian legislation, the precautionary recapitalization of the Bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Mps) in 2017. This is learned in a note from the Mef in which it is explained that these commitments have been revised on the basis of a proposal submitted to the European institution by the Italian Treasury in July, “as a result of a constructive dialogue conducted between the respective offices in the previous months, and are consistent with the objectives of the industrial plan recently approved by Mps ”.

The contents of the decision will be made public by the European Commission in the coming weeks, the note reads, as is the practice in decisions on state aid.

See also  Pensions, Landini to Draghi: "Asked a different method, we will present a single proposal"

You may also like

Auto, 14 groups modify purchase offers after Antitrust...

More than 40% of the top 100 real...

Zegna, the multipurpose bonus arrives at Inco

Exquisite fragrances, beautiful kitchen utensils and other home-made...

Aid decree bis: the 200 euro bonus will...

ZTE CTO Wang Xiyu: Road construction digital economy...

Cybersecurity: Bankitalia, Consob and Ivass prepare advanced tests...

“Two Magic Weapons” Bring Thousands of Computing Power,...

Generali, Russia weighs on the accounts: profit down...

Intelligent and connected vehicles “speed up”: more than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy