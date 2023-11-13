MSC confirms order for two new LNG ships

Listen to the audio version of the article

MSC Cruises has confirmed the order for the construction of two new LNG-powered world class ships in Chantiers de l’Atlantique. The two units are part of an overall agreement that included the order of MSC World Europa (pictured), christened in November last year, and that of MSC World America, which will arrive in spring 2025.

The two new units, however, will be delivered in 2026 and 2027 respectively and the agreement also includes the option for a fifth ship. «Together with Chantiers de l’Atlantique – underlines Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Crociere – we have built 18 ships, with the nineteenth currently under construction».

And he adds that the commitment is to «research and invest in the environmental technologies of the future, to make them quickly available, to ensure the continuous progress of our decarbonization path, aimed at achieving zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050».

The shipowner paid a “green” premium

Laurent Castaing, general director of Chantiers de l’Atlantique adds that MSC Cruises «has accepted a significant surcharge to improve the energy efficiency of these two new ships, which, according to the EEDI index of the IMO (International Maritime Organization, ed. ) will emit 50% less CO2, compared to the 2008 IMO benchmark.”

The new ships, explains a note, represent the evolution of an already cutting-edge prototype and adopt innovative solutions to maximize energy efficiency, thanks to the extensive use of heat recovery and other solutions capable of further reducing emissions.