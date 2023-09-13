MSC launches a takeover bid for 49.9% of the terminal operator HHLA

Listen to the audio version of the article

MSC aims to become the second shareholder of the terminal company HHLA (which also operates in Italy, in Trieste). The city of Hamburg (which today holds 69% of the shares of Hamburger hafen und logistik aktiengesellschaft) and Mediterranean shipping company (which is owned by the Aponte family) have signed a binding memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership concerning, precisely, Hhla.

MSC, in fact, intends to acquire all the floating class A shares of Hhla and announces its intention to launch a voluntary public purchase offer at 16.75 euros per A share (57% premium compared to the weighted average price for the 30 day volume). The offer values ​​HHLA’s entire share capital at 1.7 billion euros.

One million containers a year

HHLA will then be managed as a strategic joint venture, with the city of Hamburg holding a 50.1% stake and MSC potentially holding a stake of up to 49.9%. Over the course of the partnership, MSC is committed to increasing the volume of containers handled in Hamburg’s HHLA terminals, starting from 2025 and to reaching 1 million TEUs (20-foot containers) per year, from 2031 onwards.

MSC will also establish its new German headquarters, “with several hundred employees”, the company promises, in Hamburg. The Italian-Swiss group and the city of Hamburg will also commit to creating a long-term investment plan to be developed together with Hhla.

The objective of the partnership, explains a note, is «to establish a solid and well-structured basis for the further development of HHLA and the entire port of Hamburg, making it a central hub for MSC’s global network of container and logistics services . The company thus acquires a strategic stake in a leading European logistics company, with a network of container terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste, excellent hinterland connections, the Metrans railway company and well-connected intermodal hubs in Europe central and eastern”.