Multinational enterprises actively participate in digital trade fairs and are optimistic about the development prospects of China’s digital economy – Xinhuanet

Multinational Companies Optimistic About China’s Digital Trade Prospects

The China Pavilion in the comprehensive pavilion of the 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo was taken on November 23.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Lingyi

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, November 27 Question: Multinational companies actively participate in digital trade fairs and are optimistic about the development prospects of China’s digital economy

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Siyuan and Zhang Xuan

From hosting the Digital Healthcare Innovation Conference, debuting the latest version of smart cars, to giving speeches to look forward to the future of digital trade, multinational companies participating in the second Global Digital Trade Expo here are scrambling to expand the Chinese market and have many expectations for China’s digital trade prospects. .

“China has significant scale advantages in developing digital trade, and the development environment is constantly being optimized.” said Shan Guohong, global senior vice president of Takeda Pharmaceuticals and president of Takeda China.

The second Digital Trade Fair, with the theme of “Digital Trade Connecting the World“, was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang from November 23 to 27. This digital trade fair brought together more than 800 digital trade companies, including more than 50 of the world‘s top 500 companies, and more than 100 “digital new products” were launched for the first time.

Currently, China’s digital trade is developing rapidly. The “China Digital Trade Development Report 2022” released by the Ministry of Commerce at this digital trade conference shows that in 2022, China’s import and export volume of digitally deliverable services will be US$372.71 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3.4%, and the scale has reached a record high.

“China is committed to building a high-standard open and cooperative global digital trade market and actively promoting the development of a broader digital economy.” Shan Guohong said that Takeda Pharmaceutical is participating in the digital trade fair for the first time and attaches great importance to this joint discussion and cooperation. A valuable platform to jointly promote development and share results. During the conference, Takeda Pharmaceutical worked with its partners to release the “Digital Healthcare Practice and Experience Insight Report” and hosted the “Data Gathers Vitality, Gathering to Create the Future” digital healthcare innovation conference to showcase its innovative results in digital healthcare.

Telemedicine surgery equipment is photographed at the 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo on November 24.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yu

Currently, Takeda Pharmaceutical has cooperated with Chinese partners in the digital application of medical devices and the application of information technology in medical scenarios. “We hope to work with all walks of life to explore development paths and promote high-quality development of the industry, thereby accelerating Chinese patients to benefit from the development of digital health.” Shan Guohong said.

At Tesla’s booth, the audience’s attention was attracted by the humanoid robot “Optimus”. “Optimus” has a total of 28 structural actuators in its body, and its “brain” uses the same chip as Tesla vehicles. It can now walk, lift about half a ton of weight, grab light objects, operate mechanical devices, etc. action. Optimus is expected to be ready for delivery within three to five years.

A Tesla humanoid robot is photographed at the 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo on November 23.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yu

Tesla, which participated in the digital trade fair for the second time, also brought a number of the latest versions of smart cars. “I believe intelligence and digitalization will also be a trend in future transportation.” Tesla regional general manager Gao Weize said.

The global competitiveness of China’s digital trade continues to improve, and leading digital companies continue to grow bigger and stronger. By the end of 2022, there will be more than 200 digital service platform companies in China with a market value of over US$1 billion.

At the same time, the “magnetic attraction” of foreign investment in China’s digital trade continues to increase. A group of foreign-funded digital companies have carried out extensive cooperation with Chinese companies for application scenarios such as China’s retail industry, medical health, intelligent connected cars, and green innovative development, promoting the implementation of a series of digital service solutions in China and helping local companies achieve digital transformation and digitization. Innovation.

“China has the richest data resources in the world and is the world‘s largest trader of goods, laying a market foundation for the development of digital trade. China also has a large number of high-quality labor resources and outstanding digital technology innovation capabilities.” Shan Guohong said, from the central government Providing local policy support and guarantees also releases China’s determination to vigorously support the development of digital trade.

Zhu Yong, Director of the Department of E-Commerce and Information Technology of the Ministry of Commerce, said that in the next step, we will make good use of the professional open platform of the Digital Trade Fair to further connect high-standard international economic and trade rules, work with all parties to build a global digital field governance system, and cultivate The new driving force for the development of digital trade will enhance the resilience of the global digital industry chain and supply chain, promote the high-quality and sustainable development of the global digital economy, and contribute China’s strength to the recovery of the world economy.

“In recent years, China’s digital development has been accelerating. With the introduction of a series of supporting policies, we have seen the government’s determination to accelerate the construction of a data infrastructure system and promote cooperation in the digital field. We believe that this series of positive actions will give full play to the scale of China’s massive data And the advantages of enriching digital technology application scenarios will bring more development opportunities to various industries.” Gao Weize said.

[Editor in charge: Jiao Peng]

Share this: Facebook

X

