Mastering Retro Casual Wear for the Autumn and Winter Seasons

Trend is in stock: Retro Casual Wear for Autumn and Winter

As the seasons change and the weather begins to cool, it’s time to start thinking about updating your wardrobe for autumn and winter. And what better way to do that than by adding some retro casual wear to your closet? With a focus on effortlessness and relaxation, retro casual wear is the perfect way to create a sense of autumn and winter atmosphere in your outfits.

The key to mastering retro casual wear is to embrace the lapel sweater. Whether it’s a half-cardigan knit, a Polo collar sweater, or a lapel sweatshirt, there are plenty of options to choose from to help you achieve that retro casual look. And the best part is, it’s easy to mix and match these pieces to create a variety of stylish outfits.

During the fashion week, we saw several celebrities and fashion influencers embracing the retro casual trend. Zhang Linghe donned a co-branded oil-waxed leather suit with a lapel sweatshirt, while Hou Wenyuan rocked a Jonathon Sketch beige zipper sweatshirt suit with a pair of stylish sneakers. Even Gong Jun and Bai Jingting showcased their own takes on the retro casual look, proving that this trend is versatile and adaptable to different styles.

For the ladies, a lapel sweater paired with a long cashmere coat or a short skirt can create a cute and sweet look for the autumn and winter seasons. While the lapel knitwear can also become a part of hot girls’ outfits, as seen on Xu Lu and Chen Yihan, who wore slim-fit large lapel knitwear to highlight their figures.

In conclusion, retro casual wear is a timeless and versatile trend that is perfect for creating a sense of autumn and winter atmosphere in your outfits. Whether you’re looking for a lazy, relaxed style or a more fashion-forward look, the lapel sweater is a must-have item for the upcoming season. Embrace the retro casual trend and effortlessly master your autumn and winter wardrobe.

Share this: Facebook

X

