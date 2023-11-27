Proper nutrition could extend your life (and quite a bit)

A Healthy Diet Could Extend Your Life by Up to 10 Years, New Study Shows

A new study led by Lars Fadnes, a public health researcher at the University of Bergen in Norway, has been making waves in the scientific community. The study, published in the sector journal Nature Food, underlines the significant consequences of a healthy and correct diet on life expectancy. The research analyzed data on food intake and health outcomes in almost half a million UK residents, and the results are eye-opening.

According to the study, a healthy diet could potentially extend your life by up to 10 years. Researchers identified different types of “eaters,” from completely unhealthy ones to those who strictly followed the Eatwell guide of the United Kingdom. The most striking finding was that men and women in their 40s who transitioned from a decidedly unhealthy eating style to one that followed all of the Eatwell guide’s recommendations to the letter gained about 9 years in life expectancy.

But the best result the team discovered was that those who abandoned sugary drinks and processed meats, in favor of a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruit, and moderate amounts of fish, added 10 extra years to their life expectancy.

“The greater the changes made towards healthier eating patterns, the greater the expected gains in life expectancy,” explains the research team in their published article.

Furthermore, the study found that in old age, people in their 70s could still extend their life expectancy by approximately 4-5 years by following a healthy diet. However, the researchers also acknowledge that access to nutritious and healthy food at affordable prices is a systemic and public health problem that is yet to be resolved by governments. Collective actions could be taken to improve the habits of each citizen, such as eliminating vending machines for snacks and drinks in schools and workplaces.

The implications of this study are significant, as it highlights the potential for individuals to add years to their lives through simple changes in their diet. It also emphasizes the need for systemic changes to make healthy food more accessible to all. Who among you wants to extend your life? The answer may be as simple as improving your diet.

Share this: Facebook

X

