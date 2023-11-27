Using forests as media to build a platform to share new opportunities for cooperation – Summary of the First World Forestry Conference – Xinhuanet

First World Forestry Conference Held in Nanning, China

The first World Forestry Conference was recently held in Nanning, China from November 23rd to 26th, attracting significant attention and high-profile participants from across the globe. The conference was hosted by the State Forestry and Grassland Administration and the People’s Government of the Autonomous Region, with the aim of promoting cooperation and sharing opportunities within the global forestry industry.

With the theme “Forest Green Industry, Cooperation and Sharing,” the conference aimed to build consensus, promote cooperation, and showcase the development results of the domestic and foreign forestry industry. It also provided a new platform to facilitate exchanges and cooperation in the global forestry industry.

Notably, 30 projects were signed on-site during the opening ceremony, with a contract value exceeding 40 billion yuan. These projects cover a wide range of cooperation including bamboo flooring, furniture and home intelligent manufacturing, spices and flavors, forest health care, and forest carbon sequestration, indicating a strong potential for growth and development in the forestry industry.

The conference attracted over 5,000 people, including senior officials from forestry authorities, envoys stationed in China from many countries, and representatives from forestry industry associations in Russia, Canada, and other countries. The event featured a combination of conference, exhibition, and forum activities, creating a diverse and exciting platform for industry professionals to engage in meaningful discussions and exchanges.

Guangxi, where the conference was held, is known for its rich forest resources and is considered an important forest resource-rich area and forestry industry concentration area in China. During the conference, the China-ASEAN Expo Forest Products and Wood Products Exhibition showcased a variety of forest and wood industry products, drawing attention from international participants.

The conference also served as a platform for promoting the flavors and fragrances industry, as well as forest products trade in Guangxi, highlighting the region’s strengths in these areas. It also aimed to create a new high-level open platform for the forestry industry, fostering global linkage and deep integration of the entire industry chain.

Guangxi has been actively aligning with China’s major opening-up and cooperation strategies and has strived to create a first-class business environment for enterprises. It has also received significant support from the State Forestry and Grassland Administration and the People’s Government of the Autonomous Region to advance its forestry industry.

The conference emphasized the importance of international cooperation and invited 50 countries and international organizations to participate. This global approach showcases the commitment to fostering global cooperation and sharing opportunities in the forestry industry, setting a strong precedent for future collaboration and development initiatives.

