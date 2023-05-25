Municipalities warn against excessive demands from the heat planning law

The district council made a similar statement. “In order to be able to implement the municipal heat supply at all, we need real openness to technology,” said Rainhard Sager, President of the German District Association, of the Funke Media Group (Thursday). Municipalities should have enough leeway when implementing heat planning.

NRW Building Minister Ina Scharrenbach (CDU) considers a federal law to be superfluous. “Some municipalities have already started to do this. There is therefore no need for a federal law for your own state project,” she told the “Rheinische Post” with a view to coalition decisions in North Rhine-Westphalia.