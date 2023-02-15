Home Business Musk leaves Twitter after losing the poll: looking for a new CEO
Elon Musk plans to hire a new Twitter CEO later this year. The billionaire said so speaking via video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai. “I think I need to stabilize Twitter and make sure it’s in a financially sound state. I think towards the end of this year I should be able to find a new CEO,” Musk said.

About a month ago, Elon Musk announced that he would soon leave the leadership of Twitter, appointing a new CEO. A decision resulting from a survey launched by Musk himself on December 18, in which he asked social network users for an opinion on his leadership. “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” he had written, calling the users to vote. And the result was shocking: with about 17 million users voting, over 57% of the answers were in favor of the tycoon leaving the scene. A result that displaced Musk himself, evidently unaware of the chaotic management that has characterized Twitter since the day of the acquisition for 44 billion dollars

