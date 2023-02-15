The Association Confapi Health University and Research, in the person of the representative Dr. Mariastella Giorlandino, the Anisap Association, in the person of the President Walter Ruffini, and the Association of Independent Healthcare Companies, in the person of the General Manager Giovanni Honesthereby intend to express my warmest congratulations to the newly elected President Francesco Rocca.

In fact, the undersigned associations, with their 400 private healthcare facilities, made up of authorized private or authorized affiliated outpatient clinics and polyclinics operating daily, including holidays, throughout the Lazio Region and 6800 throughout the national territory, represent a huge resource for the territory, since they represent the real territorial medicine to protect the health of the citizen, providing with the latest generation equipment always compliant with the law, clinical examinations in the day for the control of all metabolic and chronic diseases and offering quality diagnostic paths up to a certain diagnosis , to help reduce waiting lists and to reduce the number of emergency rooms.

We hope to be able to share President Rocca’s projects in the health sector based on his priorities: reduction of waiting lists and increase in preventive medicine.

We are happy to be able to have a clear and sensitive interlocutor on citizens’ health priorities in such a traumatic period as the post-pandemic one, and we are also certain that with the commitment and sacrifice of each of us and the quality and competence of President Rocca , the health care of Lazio can regain its dignity to protect the health of families.