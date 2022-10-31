Home Business Musk moves quickly to shake up Twitter with plans for job cuts | Musk moves quickly to shake up Twitter with plans for job cuts




Elon Musk has set plans in motion for broad layoffs at Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter, as the billionaire entrepreneur began to shake up the social media company just days after closing the $44bn buyout of the platform.



Musk has asked managers and advisers to name who should stay and who should be sacked, according to two people familiar with the matter. Musk is not seeking a fixed percentage of layoffs from Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce, the people said. Rather he wants to fire those who do not support him as leader, according to one of the people.



