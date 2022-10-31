Home World Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: Survivors say ‘I watched people die on the stairs’ – BBC News
World

Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: Survivors say ‘I watched people die on the stairs’ – BBC News

  • Jean Mackenzie
  • BBC Korea correspondent in Seoul

Nuir Ahmed was pulled out of the crowd at the time, seeing many people struggling to breathe.

The worst stampede accident in Itaewon, Seoul, South Korea happened in the country’s history. The BBC interviewed several foreign survivors and witnesses. They recalled being pushed around by the crowd, people around them suffocated to death, and many passers-by helped the injured. Doing CPR, but in vain.

Itaewon is one of the most popular nightlife areas in Seoul, South Korea. The “Halloween” stampede tragedy occurred on the 29th. It is the first festival without masks after the new crown epidemic in Seoul. It is estimated that 100,000 people gathered at the scene, and one more than 10 p.m. The trampling of people in the narrow inclined alley has caused 154 deaths, most of them young women, including 26 foreigners. South Korean President Yoon Seok-wyeh declared a national mourning for 7 days.

Nuhyil Ahammed, an IT worker from India and living in Seoul who survived the incident, said in an interview with a BBC reporter in South Korea that he was crowded with friends on the Itaewon Street that night. Narrow, sloping alleys, immobilized, people pushed in all directions, some dragged to the ground, some unable to breathe. “People are pushing from behind, like waves – you can’t do anything,” he said.

He said he could not remember why he entered the alley with his friends, but only remembered that it was crowded with people in costumes, and when they were drawn into the crowd, he felt inappropriate. “You stand still and someone pushes you from the front, or from behind. It happened a few times and I realized something was wrong and I was afraid something would happen.”

