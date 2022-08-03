Editor’s note:Follow the light, go through ten years. On the scroll of time, Changsha’s high-spirited and ever-changing historical process unfolds. Red Net Changsha Station plans a series of reports “My Changsha Extraordinary Ten Years”, which presents the big theme from a small perspective, reflects the big era with small stories, records the “story in time” on the road of endeavour, and focuses on the huge changes since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Times progress.

Wang Guoqiu works in the office.

Wang Guoqiu and the technical team he led independently developed, designed and produced sensor chips.

Ten years in life are like white horses passing by. Ten years may be ordinary, or they may be extraordinary.

In his sixtieth year, Wang Guoqiu, a professor at Hunan Normal University, brought his entrepreneurial dream into reality and cast a dazzling light on the vision of China‘s national industrial self-improvement.

In mid-June of this year, good news came from Hunan Qitai Sensing Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Qitai Sensing”) located in Liuyang Economic Development Zone. The company’s electric vehicle air conditioning sensor was successfully developed and passed the test of SAIC Volkswagen . This clears the final barriers to industrialization for heat pump air conditioners that use carbon dioxide as a green refrigerant for electric vehicles.

This kind of high-pressure sensor that can “work” in the temperature range of -55°C to 165°C has not broken through key technologies in China. “Our years of research and development efforts have not been in vain!” Wang Guoqiu, chairman and general manager of Qitai Sensing, was so excited.

59-year-old Wang Guoqiu is a native of Linxiang, Hunan. He graduated from the Department of Mathematics of Hunan Normal University in 1983, and graduated from the Department of Systems Engineering and Mathematics of the National Defense University of Science and Technology in 1988 with a master’s degree in engineering. He is now a professor at the School of Mathematics and Statistics of Hunan Normal University. PhD Tutor.

From university professor to chairman of the company, the role has changed, but the same is the belief: uphold the Chinese heart to create a “Chinese core”.

The technology and market of pressure-sensitive sensor chips have long been occupied by foreign companies such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland, and the domestic self-sufficiency rate is less than 1%. In 2006, Wang Guoqiu’s research focus turned to widely used pressure-sensitive chips, and decided to take the road of industrialization.

In 2006, Wang Guoqiu founded Hunan Qitai Sensing Technology Co., Ltd. Being a boss is far from easy. Buying materials, buying equipment, and doing experiments, Wang Guoqiu’s personal investment of 2 million yuan will soon be gone. Because of debts, people will come to collect debts during the Chinese New Year. “It’s really hard to make chips for more than 10 years!” In the face of various difficulties, he admitted that he almost collapsed, and he thought about giving up a hundred times, but he couldn’t give it up. It seems that his life has been destined to have difficulties with these small chips. Fate.

In 2016, after 10 years of technical research, the “fortress” of the key technology of metal-based pressure-sensitive chips was conquered. In 2019, Qitai Sensing finally broke the core technology monopoly of European, American and Japanese companies, and successfully rolled off the first batch of domestic metal-based pressure-sensitive chips in Changsha, which can be widely used in smart cities, transportation rail vehicles and construction machinery.

Entering 2022, good news keeps coming: at the beginning of January this year, it successfully entered the hydraulic sensor supply system of Sany Group; at the beginning of June this year, it successfully entered the hydraulic sensor supply system of Zoomlion, which means that the sensors on China‘s construction machinery and equipment have always been The situation of being monopolized by European and American countries is being changed.

Next, the new energy vehicle air-conditioning sensor produced by Qitai Sensing passed the test of SAIC Volkswagen, and will be supplied to Volkswagen electric vehicles next year. The initial annual supply is 1.2 million, and the price of a single set is only one tenth of the imported one. The design capacity of the first phase of the company’s project is an annual output of 6 million sensor chips. In order to provide production capacity for the automotive industry, the second phase of the project is under construction and is expected to be put into production in 2024. After being put into use, Qitai Sensing will have an annual production capacity of 30 million sensor chips.

For Wang Guoqiu, the past ten years have been extremely extraordinary.

From 2006 to 2016, Qitai Sensing took 10 years to get through the core technology nodes of metal-based pressure-sensitive chips; from 2016 to 2021, the company spent another 5 years to build the first metal-based pressure-sensitive chip in China The production line has become the supplier of leading construction machinery companies such as Sany, Zoomlion, and Shanhe Intelligent, and can also solve the supporting needs of hydraulic sensors in Changsha and even the national construction machinery industry. “We broke the blockade of foreign technology, craftsmanship and equipment, and fully realized localization.” Wang Guoqiu said.

In the past 20 years, Wang Guoqiu has devoted himself to the integrated circuit industry. He has been engaged in chip design since 2000. He is one of the earliest personnel engaged in the chip industry in the province. For the “China Core” in his dreams, in recent years, Wang Guoqiu gave up the opportunity to go abroad to earn a high salary, restrained his urge to join the real estate, stock market, and Internet industries to make quick money, and lived in a simple public house with a home-made house worth more than 100,000 yuan. The car always accompanies him; over the years, he has focused his attention on the “stuck neck” of the sensor chip; over the years, he has gone from chip design to chip manufacturing, allowing enterprises and the city to stride towards “the fourth city of chips in China” .

A person and a city shine because of their dreams.

“The company strives to be listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board around 2024, and at the same time expands the range of sensors to temperature sensors, humidity sensors, displacement sensors, angle sensors, etc., and strives to become a bright business card in China‘s intelligent field.” In Wang Guoqiu’s speech In our hearts, the long-cherished wish to build a “Chinese core” will never stop.

