The pace of clean and low-carbon transformation is accelerating

Beijing, July 27 (Reporter Ji Wenhui) The Information Office of the State Council held a press conference on the 27th on “speeding up the construction of an energy-powerful country to ensure energy security”. Zhang Jianhua, director of the National Energy Administration, said that since the introduction of the new energy security strategy, the energy front has unswervingly promoted the energy revolution, the construction of an energy power has been further advanced, and the energy security capability has been further improved, providing strong support for the sustainable and healthy development of the economy and society.

From the perspective of energy consumption, the pace of clean and low-carbon transformation of energy is accelerating. Data show that since 2014, my country’s energy consumption per unit of GDP has been reduced by 20%, and the average annual energy consumption growth of about 2.9% has supported 6.2% of the national economic growth. The energy consumption structure has been significantly optimized. The proportion of coal consumption has dropped from 65.8% in 2014 to 56% in 2021, with an average annual decrease of 1.4 percentage points, which is the fastest decline in history; the proportion of clean energy consumption has increased from 16.9% to 25.5% in the same period. %, accounting for more than 60% of the increase in energy consumption.

At the same time, the energy supply capacity and quality have been significantly improved. According to statistics, my country’s energy independent guarantee capacity has remained above 80%, the full-caliber power generation installed capacity has exceeded 2.4 billion kilowatts, and the per capita installed power capacity has increased from 1 kilowatt in 2014 to 1.7 kilowatts. In 2021, the national coal output will reach 4.13 billion tons, and the large-scale coal mines will account for more than 70% of the country’s total production capacity; the installed capacity of renewable energy power generation will break through 1.1 billion kilowatts historically, and the power generation will reach 2.49 trillion kilowatt-hours, accounting for the entire society’s electricity consumption. The output of crude oil has rebounded for three consecutive years, and the output of natural gas has increased by more than 10 billion cubic meters for five consecutive years.

In terms of energy technology innovation, my country has established a complete clean energy equipment manufacturing industry chain, successfully developed and manufactured the world‘s largest hydropower unit with a single unit capacity of 1 million kilowatts, and has the manufacturing capacity of a full range of wind turbines with a maximum single unit capacity of 10 MW, photovoltaic cells The conversion efficiency has broken world records many times. In addition, the reform of the energy system and mechanism has been steadily advanced, and major breakthroughs have been made in the reform of the power system. In 2021, the national market-based transactional electricity will be 3.8 trillion kWh, accounting for 45.5% of the total electricity consumption in the society.

At present, affected by the new crown pneumonia epidemic and the international situation, the global energy supply is tight, and how to ensure the safe and reliable supply of energy has attracted much attention. In this regard, Li Fulong, director of the Development Planning Department of the National Energy Administration, said that since the beginning of this year, the energy industry has continued to increase effective investment in the energy field, strengthen the construction of energy production, supply, storage and sales systems, and take multiple measures to increase energy supply capacity. In the first half of the year, the guarantee of energy supply was strong and effective.

It is reported that in the first half of the year, investment in major energy projects increased by 15.9% year-on-year. Hydropower, wind power and solar power generation increased rapidly, up 20.3%, 7.8% and 13.5% respectively compared with the same period last year. The output of crude oil and natural gas increased by 4% and 4.9% year-on-year respectively. Raw coal production increased by 11% year-on-year. As of the end of June, the inventory of thermal coal in power plants under unified regulation across the country exceeded 170 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 51.7%.

Regarding the energy supply situation in the second half of the year, Li Fulong said that with the implementation of various measures to stabilize growth, it is expected that energy consumption will continue to grow, and the growth rate will accelerate compared with the first half of the year. After entering the winter heating period, the demand for electricity, coal and natural gas will further increase. “The energy industry has formulated and implemented relevant security plans in advance, focusing on enhancing energy supply capacity and ensuring stable energy supply in the second half of the year.” Li Fulong said. (Ji Wenhui)

[

责编：张慕琛 ]