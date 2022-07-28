According to the client of Hainan Daily丨Reporter Shao Changchun

As an old friend of the Consumer Expo, Spain’s Aosburg Group will go to the Consumer Expo again this year, and released a total of 4 pieces of 5J ham artist limited gift box, 5J Iberian black pig dry loin sausage and two types of spirits at the meeting. New.

This year is also the 250th anniversary of the establishment of the Aosibo Group. The company’s 5J Iberian ham is a Spanish national treasure. Only 100% purebred Iberian black pigs are used, and they are stocked in natural pastures. Each black pig has an average of 20,000 More than square meters of free activity space, and fed with natural acorns, it is also made with traditional craftsmanship in a century-old ham cellar. Each 5J ham must take at least 5 years to build, and there is a special nutty aroma after the entrance. Many senior gourmets have an unparalleled status in their hearts.

At the site of the Expo, sliced ​​5J ham was placed on a warm plate, so that each piece of ham was fully contacted with the air, allowing the fragrance and oil to slowly seep out, “no knife and fork, eat with your hands On the contrary, it is the best enjoyment.” The on-site staff told reporters.

The new 5J ham artist-limited gift box released on the same day invites a number of artists to create joint creations. The gift box is packed with high-quality ham that has been aged in cellar. It is reported that 5J cooperates with different artists every year to launch different series of artist joint gift boxes, reflecting the true meaning of 5J food as art.

The new 5J Iberian black pig air-dried pork loin sausage is made of Iberian black pork loin after being naturally marinated and air-dried.

At the Consumer Expo, Aosburg Group also launched two new spirits, among which the 1866 Sherry brandy was continuously distilled by hand using traditional Arabian copper stills, and then aged for an average of 12 years in aged Sherry barrels; The Thousand Orange Gin is a refreshing gin, carefully crafted using traditional distillation and maceration methods. The citrus is macerated to give Thousand Oranges its signature tangerine flavour, intense and fresh.











