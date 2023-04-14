Brand discounter net for example has the same in his online shop made several offers. The Lidl sister company Kaufland also sells corresponding products.

Because electricity and energy prices are rising, demand for solar systems strong to. Even discounters now offer smaller solar systems for the terrace or balcony. Because the supply increases, the prices also decrease. Compared to the previous year, consumers can Save up to 40 percent on list prices .

Die TÜV-tested solar modules of the Vale balcony power plant with a total output of 820Wp achieve a particularly high thanks to the latest PERC technology Efficiency of up to 21 percent and offer even in low light conditions a high energy yield. The black frame and the lattice structure of the cell interconnection give the panels a restrained design . In addition, the Vale balcony power plant all legal requirements according to the mains connection specifications according to EN50549, VDE0126 and VDE4105. You can register your MiniPV with your power grid operator and the market master data register without any problems. thanks to the integrated WLAN interface monitor your MiniPV from your PC or smartphone via app and thus constantly get a detailed overview of the generated power.

Net has them Mini solar systems already, like that VALE balcony power plant MiniPV 600-DY-N (each 410 watts) for 499,99 Euro . The solar panels of the small balcony power plant convert the sun’s rays into electrical energy, while the micro-inverter converts it into grid-compliant energy 230V/50Hz alternating current converts and via a connection cable into any socket into your home network feeds. Whether in the garden, on the terrace, on the facade, on the balcony, on the garage roof – this system can be used anywhere the sun shines. Delivered ready to plug in, simply mounted and connected in no time!

The Premium balcony power station 820W/600W from Veska is currently available from Netto at a low price 599,99 Euro to have and can per Plug&Play be connected quickly and easily. Whether on the balcony, on the roof of the house, garage, terrace or free-standing in the garden, it meets the requirements of VDE-AR-N 4105 and can without acceptance be put into operation.

This system also works very energy-efficiently, even in poor light conditions. Due to the limited output power of 600 watts, the installation no electrician required. About the MC4 connector system the modules can be quickly connected to the Connect inverter. You will also receive a connection cable for the connection. Due to the large number of mounting options, however, no fastening material is included in the scope of delivery.

Tips for buying a balcony solar system

If you live in a rented apartment, you should do this in advance speak to the owners. In many cases, the property management to give green light. Especially when the module impairs the appearance of the facade or the residential building is a listed building. Also, you need one suitable assembly and installation system. Finally, you must also be able to attach the solar system.

It is also important that you Register the solar system with the Federal Network Agency and your network provider. Also pay attention to the socket. Discounter offers offer modules with a classic protective contact plug. However, the Association of Electrical Engineering, municipal and municipal utilities and other energy suppliers require one Wieland socket. An electrician must install this.

Compared to the normal Schuko socket, the Wieland plug consists of one robusteren Material, which is better protected against current. Besides, they are Pins of the Wieland connector are not fully accessiblewhich reduces the risk of arcing and overheating.

With the net offers are Connection cable and inverter included. However, this is rather the exception. Interested parties often have to pay extra for accessories. Installation usually takes about 30 minutes.

If sockets have to be exchanged or other work is to be carried out on the power grid, you should necessarily a specialist company commission it. These charge between 100 and 200 euros for simple assembly – excluding accessories.

Important: The solar systems are usually delivered by a freight forwarder. In many places, the parcels are then left on the curb. Most solar modules weigh around 20 kilograms, this can vary depending on the model.