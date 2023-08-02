New Olive Garden to Open Second Location in Laredo, Texas in 2024

New Olive Garden to open in Laredo, Texas

Laredo, Texas is set to welcome a new Olive Garden restaurant in 2024, marking the second location for the popular Italian food chain in this border town. The restaurant has received the necessary permit from the Texas Licensing Department, according to documents dated July 31.

With the existing Olive Garden located at 5319 Avenida San Dario, in the same commercial complex as the North Mall, this new addition will provide locals with more options for enjoying Olive Garden’s delicious Italian cuisine.

Olive Garden is a renowned restaurant chain that originated in the United States, specializing in Italian dishes. It is a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants and is headquartered in Florida. Currently, the franchise operates 700 restaurants across the United States, serving a variety of pastas, salads, desserts, and more.

The new Olive Garden in Laredo will be situated at 1902 de Bob Bullock Loop within the shopping complex that houses Target, Chick-fil-A, Chase Bank, and various other shops. Construction is slated to begin on March 10, 2024, and conclude on November 1 of the same year.

This announcement comes as a welcoming development for Italian food enthusiasts in Laredo, especially following the unfortunate incident where the popular Johnny Carino’s restaurant was consumed by fire just a month ago.

Olive Garden’s expansion into Laredo will provide residents and visitors with another dining option, further enriching the city’s culinary offerings. The restaurant is expected to bring its signature Italian flavors and warm atmosphere to the local community, attracting food lovers from far and wide.