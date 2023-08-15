Home » New York Skyscrapers Turn to Robots for Window Cleaning, Revolutionizing a Risky Profession
New York Skyscrapers Turn to Robots for Window Cleaning, Revolutionizing a Risky Profession

Robots Take Over Window Cleaning Duties in New York City Skyscrapers

New York City, known for its iconic skyscrapers, is now leading the way in robotic window cleaning services. In a move to minimize the risks involved in one of the most challenging manual professions, some of the city’s renowned buildings, including 10 Hudson Yards, 383 Madison Avenue, 825 Third Avenue, and 7 World Trade Center, have enlisted the help of robots for window cleaning. This initiative is a result of a collaboration between real estate giant The Durst Organization and cleaning company Platinum.

The robots, created by Israeli company Skyline Robotics and named Ozmo, were initially deployed in Tel Aviv before coming to New York. Currently operated from the rooftops of the buildings, the company is working towards enabling remote operation of the robots. On Skyline’s website, detailed illustrations show how Ozmo works – the robot, suspended on a scaffold, consists of an articulated arm with two metal bars that move horizontally at its base. Attached to the tip of the arm is a long brush that receives soapy water and moves from right to left, effectively cleaning the windows.

According to Skyline Robotics, their automated window-cleaning method is three times faster than manual labor and significantly reduces the risks associated with workers being suspended from scaffolds at great heights. These risks are particularly high for the estimated 500 to 550 unionized skyscraper cleaners in New York, who earn a substantial hourly wage of $31.69 (29.05 euros) due to the hazardous nature of their work.

While the adoption of robots in window cleaning presents many benefits, including increased efficiency and improved safety, it also raises concerns about potential job losses within the profession. As the use of these robotic cleaners gains traction, it could pose a threat to the livelihoods of skilled manual workers. Nevertheless, this technological advancement marks a significant development in the maintenance and management of skyscrapers, offering a glimpse into the future of urban cleaning practices.

