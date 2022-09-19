NVIDIA has uploaded the “GeForce Beyond” video on the official channel, the speaker Huang Renxun, The content will premiere at 22:55 on September 20th, Beijing time. The words GeForce RTX appear in the video thumbnail. Combined with previous notices and overwhelming leaks, the RTX 40 series graphics cards will be officially released at that time.

Because the video is recorded, the product model, specifications and price appear to have been finalized and are only to be announced.

In the earlier official warm-up, NVIDIA has almost made it clear that it will release the RTX 40 series graphics card of the Ada Lovelace architecture. The “TI or Tie” that appears in the note seems to tell us that there is no Ti graphics card this time.

It is reported that,This time NVIDIA plans to launch three new cards, RTX 4090, RTX 4080 (12G) and RTX 4080 (16G).

The RTX 4090 is expected to be built based on the AD102 GPU core, with a maximum acceleration frequency of 2520MHz, built-in 16384 CUDAs, matching 24GB GDDR6X memory (384-bit, 21Gbps), and the entire card power consumption is 450~660W.

RTX 4080 16GB is based on AD103 core, 9728 CUDA cores, acceleration frequency 2505MHz, 256-bit 16GB GDDR6X, power consumption 340~516W.

RTX 4080 12GB is based on AD104-400 core, 7680 CUDA cores, core frequency 2610MHz, 192-bit 12GB GDDR6X, power consumption 285~366W.