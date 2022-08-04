“One-to-one” entering the enterprise to help the county market supervision bureau help small and micro enterprises to achieve stability and long-term development



Recently, the Product Quality Supervision Section of the County Market Supervision Bureau invited Hangzhou Wantai Certification Co., Ltd. to jointly visit the enterprise and carry out on-site investigation and diagnosis and quality certification assistance activities.

The research team visited three companies including Jiashan Jingwei Garment Accessories Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tianhui Button Co., Ltd., Jiashan Yihao Garment Accessories Co., Ltd. Knowledge of quality management system certification, listen carefully to the opinions and suggestions of enterprises, patiently answer enterprise questions, and encourage and guide enterprises to establish appropriate quality management systems according to their own development conditions.

Recently, our county has further promoted the quality management system certification of small and micro enterprises in the button industry. Through visits and assistance, the enthusiasm of button enterprises to participate in the quality management system certification and promotion action can be effectively improved. At the same time, the company has a deep understanding of the company’s quality concept, system construction, quality management and technical process, and makes a preliminary diagnosis of the company’s management status and main demands. Support service.

In the next step, the County Market Supervision Bureau will continue to carry out publicity, training and guidance, visits and assistance for the quality management system certification of small and micro enterprises in the button industry, and guide small and micro enterprises to find outstanding problems in quality management, establish a quality management system that conforms to their own characteristics, and solve the problem of quality management. To solve the pain points and difficult problems, make up a number of quality management shortcomings, improve the management level of small and micro button enterprises, promote the quality development and efficiency of the button industry in the county, guide enterprises to improve the level of quality management, and help small and micro enterprises to achieve stability and long-term success.