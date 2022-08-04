Source: China Taiwan Network

The People’s Liberation Army’s “Island Locking” military exercise debuted, and the Taiwan military urgently upgraded its combat readiness alert. (Picture taken from Taiwan media)

China Taiwan Net, August 4th. The People’s Liberation Army will conduct important military exercises in the air and waters around Taiwan from today (4th), and organize live ammunition shooting. According to Taiwan’s “United Daily News“, in response to the situation, the Taiwan Army ordered the rotating combat readiness units in the “Three Armies” area of ​​the Taiwan Army in the early morning to immediately upgrade the “combat team” that was originally a company level to a “task force” at the battalion level. Implement war preparedness alert.

According to the report, the People’s Liberation Army has deployed six exercise areas around the Taiwan Strait. The island has determined that there may be missiles such as Dongfeng 15 flying from the mainland’s inland and flying over the island of Taiwan. The island’s warning center is connected.

According to the report, the island of Taiwan is about 9.5 kilometers away from Xiaoliuqiu, Pingtung, which is the closest to the PLA exercise area, and about 16 kilometers away from Fangshan Township. threaten? The “Hengshan Command Post” of the Taiwan Army and the command posts of the operational centers in various regions closely monitor the situation. If the People’s Liberation Army shoots missiles, whether the Taiwan military will improve its combat readiness and whether Cai Ban will hold a “security meeting” has attracted much attention.

According to reports, in response to the PLA’s drill, the “Staff Headquarters” of Taiwan’s defense department ordered that from 8 am today, the combat readiness units in each combat zone were originally on rotation, and the troops were “combat teams” at the company level and upgraded to “special task forces” at the battalion level. team”. However, the combat readiness is still in the “regular combat readiness period” and has not improved.

According to reports, the Taiwan military’s combat readiness is divided into two periods and three phases, namely the “regular combat readiness period” and the “defensive combat period”, of which the regular combat readiness period has a “combat readiness preparation phase”, and the defense combat period has an “emergency combat phase”. and the “full combat phase”.

The establishment of “contingents” for battalion-level tasks in the Taiwan military refers to contingents that are temporarily organized in response to specific tasks. It can be composed of battalion level or cross-service, and can conduct small-scale operations independently. The “task force” varies according to the service type and mission. It usually sets a plan, and it is verified through joint bravery exercises and other timings.

Taiwan’s defense department announced in the morning that the Taiwan military will continue to “strengthen its alert” and “take appropriate measures” in response to the People’s Liberation Army’s live-fire exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan.

In addition, according to the latest news, at about 13:00 on August 4, the army units of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted long-range live fire training in the Taiwan Strait, and carried out precise strikes on specific areas in the eastern Taiwan Strait, which achieved the expected results. (Editor/Revised by Li Ning/Li Botao)

Responsible editor: Zhang Yu