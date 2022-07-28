OnePlus will release its latest flagship phone next week, the OnePlus 10T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processors. OnePlus released a teaser video of the phone, and as you can see from the video, it will be missing two features.

OnePlus said: “The OnePlus 10T has a crater design, and the glass panel on the back of the phone blends seamlessly with the camera system, which is one of our breakthroughs. We’ve used heat-bending glass technology to give the OnePlus 10T’s camera system a smooth arc, so when you look at it When you touch the back of the phone and the camera combination with your finger, you get a satisfying tactile feel.”

The phone is only available in Moonstone Black (said to meet the needs of users who like sandstone black) and Jade Green.

First OnePlus flagship phone without an alert slider

To tell OnePlus loyal fans, the OnePlus 10T will not come with the signature Alert Slider. The Alarm Slider is a physical switch that is easy to operate and allows you to instantly switch between Silent, Vibrate, and Ring.

OnePlus said removing the alert slider wasn’t a quick or easy decision, and they realized the slider had its value on OnePlus devices.

OnePlus explained that from the OnePlus 3T onwards, the “T” flagship model represents an upgrade in overall performance and can bring users a better experience. When making the OnePlus 10T, they wanted the phone to be upgraded in other ways, not just speed improvements.

As such, they felt it was necessary to remove the alert slider to free up more room to add meaningful technology, while maintaining a thin and light profile, while allowing for other advancements.

The company added that users expect OnePlus devices to support better charging power, larger battery capacity, and better antenna signal, but more space must be freed up if they are to excel in all three.

The OnePlus 10T will feature a new antenna system, including 15 individual antennas around the body, where you can change your location to find the best wireless reception.

I don’t know what you think, removing the alert slider is one less feature for OnePlus devices. When Apple took the courage to do away with the headphone jack, it still kept the ring/mute switch.

With phones getting bigger and bigger, screens and batteries, most users won’t mind a slightly larger phone if it has a long battery life.

The OnePlus 10T has a built-in 4500mAh battery, which is smaller than the OnePlus Pro (which has a built-in 5000mAh battery).

While OnePlus and other smartphone makers are still obsessed with extremely fast charging speeds because they seem attractive when advertised, most would agree that power efficiency and long battery life are more important than charging speed.

In an emergency, fast charging can be convenient for users, but in most cases, most people will leave their phones charged overnight. With a slightly slower charging speed and smart AI battery management, the overall life of the battery will be better.

The OnePlus 10T doesn’t have a “Hasselblad branded camera”?

Another glaring omission is that the OnePlus 10T doesn’t have a Hasselblad-branded camera. OnePlus recently partnered with the Swedish camera maker to improve the phone’s photography capabilities, starting with the OnePlus 9 series, and continuing to do so with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

someoneguessOnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad has ended. It’s worth pointing out that OnePlus’ sister company, Oppo, released the Find X5 Pro flagship phone, which features a camera lens designed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

We can only hope that OnePlus keeps the 10 Pro’s camera capabilities as much as possible on the new phone.

From our perspective, the absence of a Hasselblad-branded camera is cost-cutting in order to lower the price of the OnePlus 10T.

For one, the upcoming phone isn’t a “Pro” version, and the recent “T” flagship models are usually an updated version of the original model that’s more affordable. For example, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are priced at RM2,899 and RM3,699 respectively in Malaysia.

Six months after launching the OnePlus 8 series of phones, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T, priced from RM2,699.

Since the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced at RM4,199, we estimate that the OnePlus 10T should be priced lower to appeal to the masses, and it targets the same market as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. After all, the OnePlus 8T was seen as a rival to the Galaxy S20 FE back in 2020.

The OnePlus 10T will definitely be priced below RM4,000, hopefully the entry-level version will be priced below RM3,000. Since this is the “non-Pro” model, don’t be surprised if it doesn’t have a telephoto lens, a taller QuadHD+ screen, and wireless charging.

