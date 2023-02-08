Home Business OnePlus Ace 2 supports dual-frequency GPS: the result was accidentally injured by many netizens if it was not mentioned at the press conference – yqqlm
Today’s news, many netizensDiscuss whether OnePlus Ace 2 supports dual-frequency GPS on social platforms.

In this regard, Li Jie said that we made a poster before the OnePlus Ace 2 conference, but at that time we felt that the function of dual-frequency GPS was too small, so we never released it.Unexpectedly, many people are asking recently that we were accidentally injured,Of course, OnePlus Ace 2 supports dual-frequency GPS. The single-frequency GPS you mentioned does exist, but there are others.

It is reported that OnePlus Ace 2 supports L1+L5 dual frequency bands, the two can work together, and the positioning is more accurate. in particular,The L1 code rate is low, and the time taken by each code is about ten minus six power seconds. The code rate of L5 is ten times that of L1, and the time period occupied by each code is 10 times less than that of L1, which becomes ten to the negative seventh power.

Although L5 will also reflect, the probability of superimposing the wrong signal after reflection and the correct direct signal to form a new spectral density peak will be relatively low.This also makes it easier for the calculation engine to find direct satellite signals.

Specific to the usage scenario, the single-frequency GPS L1 will cause the influence of some electromagnetic wave signals due to the refraction of the atmosphere, various meteorological influences or the obstruction of high-rise buildings. The result is inaccurate positioning, errors in positioning, or long delays in positioning information. and so on.

In contrast, the signal strength of dual-frequency GPS is 3 to 5 times higher than that of single-frequency GPS, so it can ensure that we can obtain better positioning services in special environments.

