Original title: OnePlus Ace Pro evaluation: a new benchmark for ace more “Pro” performance mobile phones

[gearbest review]what does an all-around performance phone look like? In the first half of the year, OnePlus used OnePlus Ace to give a near-perfect answer in the mid-range market, and its all-round experience has been widely praised after its release. The outstanding performance of the first-generation Snapdragon 8+ not only surprised the majority of users, but also gave mobile phone manufacturers more room to play. Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, said that the OnePlus Ace Pro will be the industry’s first high-performance mobile phone with both extreme performance and comprehensive experience, and it is a “new benchmark for performance mobile phones”. So, does this phone really meet all the expectations of users for a performance phone?

OnePlus Ace Pro

Friends top with one plus standard

Since the goal is a new benchmark for performance mobile phones, the performance-related configuration of OnePlus Ace Pro is naturally fully loaded, so it is not surprising to choose the first-generation Snapdragon 8+ processor with the strongest performance. After all, judging from the models that have been released that use the Snapdragon 8+, after the process was changed from Samsung 4nm to TSMC 4nm, the overall performance of this chip has been significantly improved compared to the Snapdragon 8 in the first half of the year. Not only has the CPU and GPU performance improved by 10%, but more importantly, the power consumption has been reduced by 30%. Compared with the Snapdragon 8, which is plagued by heat, this may be the most user-friendly upgrade.

Compared with the Snapdragon 8, the Snapdragon 8+ has a lot of upgrades

The power consumption is reduced, and the Snapdragon 8+ is more confident in its performance. First of all, let’s take a look at the overall performance of the mobile phone from the running points. In the AnTuTu benchmark, OnePlus Ace Pro scored 1,128,623 points, including 265,873 points in the CPU part and 483,525 points in the GPU part. It can be said that from the point of view of scores, OnePlus Ace Pro has undoubtedly entered the first echelon of current mobile phone performance.

OnePlus Ace Pro AnTuTu benchmark score

In the single test, OnePlus Ace Pro is not to be outdone. In the Geekbench 5 CPU special test, the OnePlus Ace Pro scored 1,294 points for single-core and 3,995 points for multi-core. In the 3DMark Wlidlife Extreme GPU benchmark test, the OnePlus Ace Pro scored 2769 points. Both scores are among the best in current mobile phone performance tests.

OnePlus Ace Pro individual running score

After reading the excellent performance of the Snapdragon 8+, I have to mention the full-blooded version of LPDDR5 memory and the overclocked version of UFS3.1 storage. It can be said that the “performance iron triangle” formed by these three is completely worthy of the “new benchmark” goal of the OnePlus Ace Pro performance mobile phone. Not only is the power consumption lower than the previous generation, but there is also a lot of progress in read and write speed. With the AndroBench test tool, we also tested the read and write speed. From the test results, the speed is also satisfactory.

OnePlus Ace Pro AndroBench reading and writing test results

OnePlus is not satisfied with only making improvements in memory specifications. OnePlus has equipped the standard version with 12GB of large memory this time, while the top version has reached 16GB. You must know that the top configuration of many flagship mobile phones is only equipped with 12GB of memory, and in order to enable users to obtain a better application background residency, startup, and use experience, it can be said that the memory capacity has been increased with “expensiveness” and achieved “friendship”. Business top match, OnePlus standard.”

OnePlus’ efforts don’t stop there. You must know that it is not enough to have a large memory support, but also to have a system-level underlying optimization to help out, in order to bring a smooth user experience with a combination of software and hardware. This time, OnePlus Ace Pro supports “Instantaneous Bandwidth Technology“, which optimizes the data transfer logic from the bottom layer of memory, and increases the amount of data captured in nanoseconds to 16 times, greatly improving memory utilization and reducing the number of times when the phone is in use. Stuck and stopped. With ColorOS’s AI resource scheduling, storage compression and other software technologies, the advantages of 16GB memory are fully utilized. After our test, after launching 30 daily applications in a row, the retention rate reached 100% in the second round of launching again, and these applications are all “live applications”, and there is no reloading after opening again, so The background performance of the current mobile phone can be described as “one ride to the dust”. In terms of daily use experience, OnePlus Ace Pro can be said to have truly reached the “benchmark” level.

The game has to be “tuned” to be stable

After reading the excellent performance of OnePlus Ace Pro in theoretical performance and daily use, as it is determined to become the “new benchmark” of performance mobile phones, how does it perform in actual games? We also tested a variety of games this time, and strive to more comprehensively show the true performance of OnePlus Ace Pro in the face of games.

OnePlus Ace Pro “Honor of Kings” test

In the 120-frame mode test of “Honor of Kings”, the frame rate of the OnePlus Ace Pro was “no turbulent” and remained at around 120 frames.At the same time, there was no frame drop in the whole game, and the overall performance was quite stable.

OnePlus Ace Pro “Peace Elite” test

In the “Peace Elite” test, the OnePlus Ace Pro, which is the designated machine for the 2022 Peace Elite Professional League (PEL) event, naturally performed well. The 90-frame mode was turned on for testing, and the average frame rate reached 89.9 frames. At the same time, there was no serious lag in the entire game.

OnePlus Ace Pro “League of Legends Mobile Games” Test

This time, OnePlus Ace Pro also supports the 120-frame mode of “League of Legends Mobile Games” for the first time. In the test, it was found that OnePlus Ace Pro supports up to 120 fps mode at high image quality and medium resolution. After testing, the average frame rate of the entire game can reach 119.9 frames, and there is also no lag, and the overall game performance is very smooth. Supporting a high frame rate of 120 frames, coupled with the overall smooth and stable operation, it is not surprising that the OnePlus Ace Pro can become the designated machine for the second League of Legends Tournament (WRL) event.

OnePlus Ace Pro is the first to support the 120-frame mode of “League of Legends Mobile Games”

And in the face of “Genshin Impact” with clear picture quality and heavier load, how will OnePlus Ace Pro perform? In the test, we turned on the full high-quality 60-frame mode. After half an hour of normal play, the average frame rate reached 59.5. When running the map, the performance of OnePlus Ace Pro is very stable, only when switching the interface and fighting fiercely, there will be short-term freezes. However, the overall game performance still exceeded our expectations.

OnePlus Ace Pro “Genshin Impact” test

We found that OnePlus took great pains to optimize the original God this time. OnePlus not only conducted in-depth joint debugging with “Yuanshen”, but also carried out joint debugging optimization in advance for the upcoming version 3.0 of Yuanshen. Whether it is the new map of Sumeru that will be launched, the elemental reaction brought by the new grass element, or the puzzle-solving session in the new map, OnePlus Ace Pro can easily deal with it.

OnePlus Ace Pro always maintains high quality when playing Genshin Impact

From the actual game experience point of view, OnePlus Ace Pro performs quite well in the face of various types of games, even among mobile phones equipped with a new generation of Snapdragon 8+ processors. To obtain such a comprehensive performance, in addition to the top hardware configuration, good optimization is the most important thing. At the same time, OnePlus also realized that only joint optimization with game manufacturers cannot meet the needs of the majority of gamers. Therefore, this time, OnePlus has teamed up with Unity to optimize the ecological level of mobile games developed by a large number of domestic developers through the Unity engine. With the HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine developed by OnePlus, it will bring game players the outstanding “dual-engine linkage”. experience.

Performance benchmark experience full

Whether it is theoretical performance test or actual game performance, OnePlus Ace Pro can be called the leader among Android phones, but as a product that aims to become a new benchmark for performance phones, while the performance is fully released, all aspects of experience are also very critical.

Top performance is often accompanied by huge power consumption and heat. Although the Snapdragon 8+ processor has made significant progress in power consumption, how does it perform in actual games?

After completing the game test, we tested the body heat of the OnePlus Ace Pro. After playing the game for half an hour, the highest temperature on the back of the fuselage is only 41.1 degrees, and the highest temperature on the front is 40.6 degrees. The overall performance is very dazzling.

OnePlus Ace Pro 30-minute gaming temperature test results

This is also due to the ice and snow mountain cooling system of the OnePlus Ace Pro, which is equipped with an eight-channel full-penetration VC, which not only has twice the thermal conductivity than ordinary VCs, but also has an area of ​​5177mm, which is larger than some gaming phones. It is also equipped with top heat dissipation materials such as 3D high-performance graphite and diamond thermal conductive gel. The nuclear material covers the 6 core areas of the whole machine, accurately controls the heat source, and optimizes the stacking design according to the internal heat transfer circuit of the mobile phone, so that the heat can be dissipated unimpeded.

At the same time, you can also match the ice skin heat dissipation protective case released with the mobile phone, using bionic hydrogel heat dissipation technology, using the moisture in the air to further dissipate heat for the mobile phone, allowing you to calm down every time you play games.

OnePlus Ace Pro wears an ice skin cooling protective case

Excellent heat dissipation performance, then the gaming experience is particularly critical. OnePlus still brings a “flagship-level” gaming experience to gamers this time.

The first is the super-sensing touch technology that OnePlus Ace Pro exclusively launched this time. This function is jointly developed by OnePlus and Shanghai Jiaotong University. Its principle is to predict the sliding trajectory from the bottom layer of the system, and draw the game graphics of the predicted position in advance, so that the sliding operations such as character movement and attack aiming in the game can be more easily followed, and finally the game can follow Hand fluency is better. With 720Hz gaming touch and extreme touch response up to 1000Hz, the overall touch experience is smoother. There is also a flagship X-axis linear motor and a 4D vibration sense jointly adjusted with Richtap vibration sense, which takes the game immersion to a higher level.

OnePlus Ace Pro is exclusively optimized for gaming touch

The lag caused by the network delay during the game is also a major difficulty. OnePlus has also made a number of optimizations for the signal problem this time.

The first is targeted optimization for the widely distributed 5G golden frequency band “n28”. OnePlus, Qualcomm and China Mobile jointly developed the “Super n28”, which is fully optimized from the signal transmitter to the receiver. OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with 4 n28 antennas, 4 channels receive n28 5G signals, which doubles the network speed, increases the network reception range by 1.96 times, and doubles the signal anti-interference ability.

In addition to targeted optimization, OnePlus Ace Pro also has 15 built-in antennas in the fuselage. Whether it is held horizontally or vertically, the signal can be unobstructed without fear of interference. At the same time, OnePlus Ace Pro is also equipped with Wi-Fi directional acceleration technology and 5G dynamic adjustment technology to ensure stable network resources from the source, and faster network speeds can be obtained when the network is stable.

OnePlus Ace Pro network optimization for gaming environment

Neither hot nor stuck, charging and battery life are particularly critical. OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with a long-life version of 150W flash charging as standard, and is equipped with a large 4800mAh battery. We don’t need to worry about charging speed and battery life. After actual measurement, it takes about 20 minutes for OnePlus Ace Pro to fully charge from 0% power, of which 10% is charged in 1 minute, and it can be charged to 50% in 7 minutes, and it can quickly recover blood when it is out of power.

OnePlus Ace Pro charging test measured 20 minutes to fully charge

OnePlus Ace Pro not only has fast charging and long battery life, but this time it is also equipped with an intelligent charging engine to make charging more painless. The new smart charging engine has three modes, which can AI learn the user’s charging habits during daily charging, and correspond to the charging mode according to the charging scene. Match the speed mode when you need power urgently, match the temperature control mode when you are charging and play, and match the low temperature mode when you are in a low temperature environment, so that your mobile phone can be charged more intelligently and more in line with your needs.

OnePlus Ace Pro has a smart charging mode

High-performance phones can also have flagship images

Although the goal of OnePlus Ace Pro is “a new benchmark for performance mobile phones”, since it is a new benchmark, it should not fall behind in terms of experience other than performance scenarios. In terms of imaging, OnePlus Ace Pro still uses the mature IMX766 sensor that has been optimized by a large number of algorithms this time, with the excellent ISP and AI performance of Snapdragon 8+, as well as OIS optical image stabilization and full-link 10-bit color engine. OnePlus Ace Pro still has a good performance in terms of imaging.

OnePlus Ace Pro photo proofs

At the same time, in the night scene environment, OnePlus uses the exclusive optimized Turbo Night algorithm to increase the speed of night scene imaging, and there is no need to wait for shooting, what you see is what you get. At the same time, with the cooperation of the algorithm, the night scene has less noise, better highlight suppression, less ghosting, and better imaging performance in low light and backlight.

OnePlus Ace Pro photo proofs

The ultra-wide-angle and macro sub-cameras also allow OnePlus Ace Pro to fully cope with more shooting scenarios and bring a more comprehensive imaging experience.

OnePlus Ace Pro photo proofs

Algorithm blessing good screen is better to use

OnePlus’ insistence on a good screen is obvious to all. This time, OnePlus Ace Pro also chose a screen with outstanding quality. This 6.7-inch flexible straight screen has an ultra-narrow bezel of 1.47mm, supports 1 billion color display, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, sub-pixel rendering technology and a multi-level refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The overall parameters are very Bright.

In addition to excellent screen parameters, OnePlus Ace Pro also brings a number of display optimizations, striving to bring users a better experience. The first is AI adaptive automatic brightness adjustment that supports 8192-level dimming. Through AI scene detection, it can quickly identify the environment, and automatically adjust to the most comfortable screen brightness. It is not afraid of high brightness damage to the eyes when using it at night.

At the same time, OnePlus Ace Pro supports the global super-resolution algorithm, which can improve the resolution of low-resolution videos and pictures, allowing users to experience a high-resolution high-quality viewing experience. The video has supported the resolution improvement of Tencent Video, Youku, Mango TV, Weibo, Station B, Douyin 720P and below.

OnePlus Ace Pro supports ultra-clear image quality enhancement

Texture Design Performance Aesthetics

This time, OnePlus Ace Pro adopts a very textured design aesthetics in design. The back cover of the fuselage adopts an integrated process design, and a piece of 0.65mm thick complete glass is made into an “integrated continuous curved glass”, so that the overall smoothness is smooth and there is no sense of splicing. Hundreds of grindings are performed on the curvature of the curved surface of the fuselage and the arc of the frame, which achieves a similar effect of slight curvature on all sides, with a warm and comfortable touch. At the same time, the thickness of the body is 8.75mm and the weight is 203.5 grams, which is already an excellent level among high-performance mobile phones, and there will be no feeling of falling when used for a long time.

OnePlus Ace Pro “Blue Fog”

What we got this time is OnePlus’s classic “Blue Fog” color scheme, using the industry’s first “green glaze glass technology“, the surface is as warm and elegant as jade. The “Hessian” color scheme adopts the world‘s first “drilling and engraving double AG process”, which has a silky smooth touch and an excellent grip. Matte one.

OnePlus Ace Pro “Blue Fog”

A new benchmark for all-round performance

After experiencing OnePlus Ace Pro, its performance is very good, whether it is in its excellent performance and gaming experience, or in terms of daily use, imaging experience, display experience, charging and battery life, etc. outstanding. It can be said that in the face of the status quo of performance mobile phones “parameters have never been lost, experience has never been won”, OnePlus has given a solution through a lot of optimization. Compared with the good-looking parameters, it is the experience that mobile phone manufacturers should bring to users to be really easy to use. OnePlus Ace Pro proves to us that performance phones can also bring users an all-round experience while achieving extreme performance.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: