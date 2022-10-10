Home Business OPEC+ decides to cut production by 2 million barrels per day, crude oil soars more than 16% in a week
Business

OPEC+ decides to cut production by 2 million barrels per day, crude oil soars more than 16% in a week

by admin
OPEC+ decides to cut production by 2 million barrels per day, crude oil soars more than 16% in a week
© Reuters. OPEC+ decides to cut output by 2 million barrels per day crude oil surges more than 16% in a week

The first OPEC+ ministerial meeting held offline after the epidemic was held on October 5. The meeting decided to reduce the OPEC+ production quota for November and December by 2 million barrels per day compared with August, and announced that the validity period of the current round of production reduction agreement framework will be It will be extended to the end of December 2023, and the joint ministerial meeting will be adjusted from a monthly meeting to a bi-monthly meeting. The next OPEC+ meeting will be held on December 4. As of October 8, international oil prices have risen sharply compared to before the National Day. Brent oil futures rose 11.3% to US$97.9/barrel, and WTI futures rose 16.5% to US$92.6/barrel.

The last round of OPEC+ production cuts started in May 2020. Based on October 2018 production, it cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day since May 1, 2020, and then slowly resumed production and ended in August this year. The agency pointed out that compared with the third quarter, without the support of a large number of strategic reserves, the supply and demand pattern in the fourth quarter may show a tight balance, the supply and demand balance sheet will re-enter the destocking stage, and crude oil prices are expected to rise, or will resume Return to the $100-120/barrel range.

According to the theme database of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

See also  MESNAC: Net profit forecast to increase by 41.93%~62.96% in 2021 _ Securities Times Network

CNOOC is one of the world‘s largest independent oil and gas exploration and development companies, with net proven reserves of approximately 5.73 billion barrels of oil equivalent by the end of 2021.

COSL has a relatively complete service chain for oilfield exploration, development and production, and can provide customers with various individual services and integrated general contracting services.

You may also like

U.S. imposes new export controls on chips, A-share...

Break the record!Tesla sold more than 83,000 vehicles...

The iPhone 14 Plus broke as soon as...

OPEC+ group and the United States sing against...

Structural Monetary Policy Precisely Forces PSL’s Monthly Net...

Financial Associated Press Review: Restarting PSL is a...

There is an “oil shortage” in many places...

Hu Xijin mocked Musk, the world’s richest man,...

Goodbye Apple iPhone 5c/iPad mini 3!Will be officially...

Up nearly 17% in a single week! OPEC+...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy