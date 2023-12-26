Opel Combo and Zafira Electric, minivans for families and shuttle services

Listen to the audio version of the article

Opel presents the new Combo Electric and Zafira Electric models, ideal vehicles for leisure, long-distance travel or as shuttle vehicles. Depending on the variant, the Combo offers space for up to seven people, while the Zafira can comfortably accommodate up to nine occupants. In the new electric minivans, drivers and passengers will be able to travel even further between charges, with zero local emissions, enjoying exceptional comfort and optimal safety. The new editions of the two models each have up to 18 driver assistance systems that make every journey more relaxing. The two newcomers immediately stand out with a redesigned front. For the first time, both cars sport the Opel Vizor, the brand’s signature front end. With the Opel Blitz in the center the Vizor extends seamlessly into the LED headlights. And in the fully digital dashboard, the driver and front passenger can enjoy intuitive infotainment systems with a 10″ color touch screen based on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Cockpit platform with wireless connection for smartphones and inductive charging included. C

Combo is the ideal family vehicle and is once again available in two lengths: the 4.41 meter (L1) version offers space for up to five people while the 4.76 meter (L2) model can accommodate up to option for up to seven passengers in three rows. In total, 27 storage compartments with a total capacity of up to 186 liters offer plenty of space for travel essentials or everyday items. Depending on the seat configuration, it also offers between 775 (L1) and 4,000 liters (L2) of cargo volume. The new Combo can travel up to 330 km on a single charge and is powered by an electric motor with 136 HP and 260 Nm of torque, which allows it to reach a maximum speed of 135 km/h.

Those traveling with a large family or who need a flexible vehicle to offer shuttle services will find what they are looking for in the new Zafira Electric. The minivan is available in two lengths (4.98 and 5.33 metres) and offers space for up to nine people. If desired it can be particularly comfortable in the rear with four independent seats vis-à-vis. Sensor-controlled power sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle facilitate entry and exit from the second and third rows. The new Zafira has a load volume of up to 1,500 liters in the nine-seater configuration. With five seats you can transport up to 3,000 liters and 4,900 with two or three people on board. The electric minivan is available with a 50 or 75 kWh battery. With the largest, further developed, a range of up to 350 km is possible. Zafira Electric is powered by a 136 HP and 260 Nm electric motor and reaches a top speed of 130 km/h. The shuttle and family all-rounder can be quickly recharged with alternating current using the standard 11 kW on-board charger. At a 100 kW DC fast charging station, the 50 kWh battery can be recharged to approximately 80% capacity in approximately 38 minutes (45′ for the 75 kWh battery).