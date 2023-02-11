For more global financial information, please move to the 7×24 real-time financial news live broadcast

Closing: U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday, the Nasdaq fell 2.4% this week

Top 20 U.S. stock market transactions on February 10: U.S. online car-hailing platform Lyft’s performance is thunderous and the stock price plummets by more than 36%

Popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Friday, Cheetah Mobile fell more than 12%, Zhihu fell more than 11%

New York gold futures closed down 0.2% on Friday and fell 0.1% for the week

U.S. WTI crude oil closed up 2.1% on Friday, up 8.6% for the week

The main European stock index closed down, the German DAX30 index fell 1.4%

The short-term and long-term impact of the adjustment of CPI sub-item weights on inflation in the United States may be different

US President Joe Biden to visit Poland

US Vice President: Will invest another $1 trillion to solve US climate problem

Another classified document seized at ex-VP Pence’s residence

Brazilian President Lula arrives at the White House for talks with US President Joe Biden

More than 23,000 people killed in Turkey, Syria earthquake

Turkish government announces postponement of international gas summit

WHO: Medical supplies have been provided to about 400,000 earthquake victims

UN World Food Program: Food aid will be provided to about 500,000 earthquake victims

Deutsche Post wage negotiations fail or a new round of strikes erupts

Italian MEP Cozzolino arrested in Naples on suspicion of corruption

An Iranian airliner skidded off the runway at Iraq’s Najaf airport due to a technical failure

Cholera cases in Africa see ‘exponential’ rise, Tanzania steps up cholera surveillance

Is Uber Going “Hurricane”?

After the market value evaporated 200 billion U.S. dollars, Google’s “internal strife”: employees criticized the CEO’s challenge to ChatGPT hastily and clumsily

What if you can’t recruit people? North American corporate robot orders hit record high in 2022

The number one heavy stock soared 2 times! Jinglin reveals “the hole card of the US stock market” in the middle of the night! Pinduoduo Jingdong Robin Hood “on the books”

Largest jetliner purchase in commercial aviation history!Air India signs deal with Airbus Boeing

Bank of America says equity fund outflows, stock rally faces inflation test

Earning four times in three years is still not enough to meet the rumor that the Murdoch family rejected the offer to acquire its streaming business

Embracing fossil fuels is favored by the market, BP’s market value returns to above 100 billion pounds

Traders around the world are asking “Who is Kazuo Ueda” and may spend the whole weekend researching this person

The Federal Reserve issued a warning: Investing in cryptocurrencies should be prepared to zero assets

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers says market may enter a period of turbulence, should be wary of complacency against inflation progress

Fed’s Harker backs rate hike above 5%, says chance of soft economic landing rises

What is the next step for US stocks?Wall Street’s most accurate analyst: next week’s inflation data may be a turning point

Bill Gates: ChatGPT is as important as the invention of the Internet and will change the world

Is Europe’s energy crisis coming to an end?Star trader Andurand abandons bet on high gas prices entirely

BoE chief economist says ‘elevated’ inflation expectations for households and businesses

