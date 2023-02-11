For more global financial information, please move to the 7×24 real-time financial news live broadcast
market
Closing: U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday, the Nasdaq fell 2.4% this week
Top 20 U.S. stock market transactions on February 10: U.S. online car-hailing platform Lyft’s performance is thunderous and the stock price plummets by more than 36%
Popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Friday, Cheetah Mobile fell more than 12%, Zhihu fell more than 11%
New York gold futures closed down 0.2% on Friday and fell 0.1% for the week
U.S. WTI crude oil closed up 2.1% on Friday, up 8.6% for the week
The main European stock index closed down, the German DAX30 index fell 1.4%
the macro
The short-term and long-term impact of the adjustment of CPI sub-item weights on inflation in the United States may be different
US President Joe Biden to visit Poland
US Vice President: Will invest another $1 trillion to solve US climate problem
Another classified document seized at ex-VP Pence’s residence
Brazilian President Lula arrives at the White House for talks with US President Joe Biden
More than 23,000 people killed in Turkey, Syria earthquake
Turkish government announces postponement of international gas summit
WHO: Medical supplies have been provided to about 400,000 earthquake victims
UN World Food Program: Food aid will be provided to about 500,000 earthquake victims
Deutsche Post wage negotiations fail or a new round of strikes erupts
Italian MEP Cozzolino arrested in Naples on suspicion of corruption
An Iranian airliner skidded off the runway at Iraq’s Najaf airport due to a technical failure
Cholera cases in Africa see ‘exponential’ rise, Tanzania steps up cholera surveillance
company
Is Uber Going “Hurricane”?
After the market value evaporated 200 billion U.S. dollars, Google’s “internal strife”: employees criticized the CEO’s challenge to ChatGPT hastily and clumsily
What if you can’t recruit people? North American corporate robot orders hit record high in 2022
The number one heavy stock soared 2 times! Jinglin reveals “the hole card of the US stock market” in the middle of the night! Pinduoduo Jingdong Robin Hood “on the books”
Largest jetliner purchase in commercial aviation history!Air India signs deal with Airbus Boeing
Bank of America says equity fund outflows, stock rally faces inflation test
Earning four times in three years is still not enough to meet the rumor that the Murdoch family rejected the offer to acquire its streaming business
Embracing fossil fuels is favored by the market, BP’s market value returns to above 100 billion pounds
Comment
Traders around the world are asking “Who is Kazuo Ueda” and may spend the whole weekend researching this person
The Federal Reserve issued a warning: Investing in cryptocurrencies should be prepared to zero assets
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers says market may enter a period of turbulence, should be wary of complacency against inflation progress
Fed’s Harker backs rate hike above 5%, says chance of soft economic landing rises
What is the next step for US stocks?Wall Street’s most accurate analyst: next week’s inflation data may be a turning point
Bill Gates: ChatGPT is as important as the invention of the Internet and will change the world
Is Europe’s energy crisis coming to an end?Star trader Andurand abandons bet on high gas prices entirely
BoE chief economist says ‘elevated’ inflation expectations for households and businesses
