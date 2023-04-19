Home » Palamara plea bargain: one year and suspended sentence. Corruption charge dropped
Business

Palamara plea bargain: one year and suspended sentence. Corruption charge dropped

Palamara plea bargain: one year and suspended sentence. Corruption charge dropped

Palamara bargains, the crime becomes lighter: influence trafficking

Breakthrough in the investigation of the case Palamaraborne by the former toga fell the heaviest charge: the one of corruption. The new charge against him is that of influence traffic. Hence the decision of the former prosecutor of negotiate. Light sentence imposed by the “discount”: one year as soon as. But Palamara – we read in Repubblica – raise your hands. “I I admit nothingrest innocent“. The former Roman prosecutor and former member of the Superior Council Luca Palamara, the only case of former president of the ANM disbarred from the judiciary, the toga that in 2019 was overwhelmed by the dinners all’hotel Champagne with politicians and colleagues, he is no longer charged with corruption. In the main trial underway in Perugia, the one linked to relations with the entrepreneur Fabrizio One Hundred Infantry (even the latter bargained, at the time) which sees him under accusation with Adele Attisanithe most serious accusation is declassified by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to the less serious hypothesis of “influence traffic“.

Under the lens – continues Repubblica – there were trips, giftsand renovation works. The same fate will follow the second proceeding – again for corruption – initiated by the same office led by the prosecutor Raffaele Canton. “There was no corruption – Palamara now underlines – I negotiate only to free myself from the burden of the gods processes. I do not admit anything, any of my guilt, I do it only for personal and procedural reasons”. While the Canton prosecutor clarifies that “trafficking of influence” is still one of the crimes against the public administrationand the new wording does not change the acquired investigative framework”.

