PCIe5.0 is still too young!Silicon Motion upgrades the third-generation PCIe4.0 SSD master control: straight to 7.4GB/s
PCIe5.0 is still too young!Silicon Motion upgrades the third-generation PCIe4.0 SSD master control: straight to 7.4GB/s

PCIe5.0 is still too young!Silicon Motion upgrades the third-generation PCIe4.0 SSD master control: straight to 7.4GB/s

The popularity of PCIe 5.0 SSD is too slow, and it faces the embarrassment of having to use active fans due to greater heat generation. Obviously, PCIe 4.0 will be the mainstream for a long time.

Huirong Technology announced the launch ofThe third-generation PCIe 4.0 SSD master “SM2268XT”, the first to support 3200MT/s high interface rate flash memorydesigned for next-generation TLC, QLC flash memory.

Silicon Motion has PCIe 4.0 SSD controllers of different specifications such as SM2267XT, SM2267, SM2264, and SM2269XT before, among which XT stands for no-cache design with lower cost.

SM2268XT configurationTwo ARM Cortex-R8 CPU corescan automatically balance the computing load, support PCIe 4.0 x4,NVMe 2.0(NVMe 1.4 before), four NAND flash memory channels, each channel is 3200MT/s.

The actual performance can reach 7.6GB/s, 6.5GB/s sequential read and write, and 1200K IOPS random read and write, which are respectively increased by 45%, 35%, and 33% compared with SM2269XT.

As a no-cache solution, SM2268XT hasNew system bus architecture, Host Memory Buffer (HMB)and equipped with Silicon Motion’s most advanced 8th generation NANDXtend ECC error correction technology, equipped with performance-optimized 4KB LDPC ECC and RAID to maximize error correction capabilities.

Silicon Motion SM2268XT is now sampled by customers.

PCIe5.0 is still too young! Silicon Motion upgrades the third-generation PCIe4.0 SSD master controller: straight to 7.4GB/s

