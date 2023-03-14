Home Business People – News: Roger Waters is taking legal action against the planned cancellation of concerts in Germany
The musician and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters wants to take legal action against the planned cancellation of his concerts in Frankfurt and Munich.

The musician and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters wants to take legal action against the planned cancellation of his concerts in Frankfurt and Munich. Waters believes “that if left unchallenged, this blatant attempt to silence him could have serious and far-reaching ramifications for artists and activists around the world,” the artist’s management in London said on Tuesday.

The cancellation of the concerts was “unconstitutional” and “unjustified,” the management said. They were based “on the false accusation that Roger Waters was anti-Semitic, which he is not”. The musician has “directed his attorneys to immediately take all necessary steps to overturn this unjustified decision and ensure that his fundamental human right to freedom of expression is protected,” the management said in a statement.

In February, the Hessian state government and the city of Frankfurt announced that they wanted to cancel a Roger Waters concert planned for May 28 in the Frankfurt Festhalle. The city said the reason for the decision was the artist’s “continued anti-Israel attitude”. Waters is considered “one of the most far-reaching anti-Semites in the world“. Efforts are also being made in Munich to cancel Waters’ concert planned for May 21 in the Olympiahalle.

