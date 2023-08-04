Petruzzelli, boom in profits (+525%). But there are still some knots to untie

Petruzzelli, profits run to over 1.8 million euros

I Accounting judges they examined the financial management, year 2020, of the fourteen Lyric-symphonic foundations of Italy. In recent years, to facilitate the recovery process, the Foundations have been given the opportunity to access a revolving fund for the granting of funding duration up to a maximum of 30 years.

READ ALSO: Berlusconi’s children open discussion on Fininvest’s legacy

As at 31 December 2020, 156 million euros had been assigned, fully disbursed to the individual companies Foundations. Therefore, at the end of the audited year, due to the payment of the installments fixed in the respective plans, the overall debt of the Foundations to the State amounted to a residual 131 million.

READ ALSO: Terna, extraordinary Board of Directors in the middle of the night: CFO and Corporate Director torpedoed

“It is important to emphasize,” writes the Cut, “that for all the Foundations the cost of personnel generally affects costs by well over 50%, with the exception, both in 2019 and 2020, of the Petruzzelli Theater in Bari”. The global balance sheet liability is characterized by an increase of 0.7% compared to 2019, the Teatro Lirico of Cagliari, the Teatro Opera of Roma Capitale, the Petruzzelli Theater of Bari and the Teatro Regio of Turin show an inverse trend.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

