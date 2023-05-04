Peugeot 2008, the restyling debuts and the hybrid arrives

Listen to the audio version of the article

Innovate and always surprise. Peugeot 2008 is updated and is ready to show the middle-aged tweaks that mainly concern design, technology and electrified powertrain.

Peugeot 2008: a hybrid version is also on the way

Launched at the end of 2019 and with almost 700 thousand units produced, Peugeot 2008 has enjoyed great success on the market, thanks also to the E-2008, the 100% electric version, which since 2019 has been a pioneer in electrification in its segment, with over 75 thousand units produced: it represented 17.4% of the sales of the versions in 2022, placing itself on the podium of European sales of B-segment electric SUVs.

But now, after just over three years, it’s time to make some tweaks regarding the design, even more elegant and assertive, as well as the on-board technology with the 3D i-cockpit and the 10-inch central display . And, finally, the efficiency of the engine range which also includes a new 115 kW/156 hp electric motor with a declared range of up to 406 km (345 km in the previous generation). Finally, the range will expand in 2024 with the arrival of a new hybrid engine.

Peugeot 2008 – this is how it changes in design

The updated 2008 maintains the same external dimensions: 4.30 m long, 1.98 m wide, 1.55 m high. While load capacity is unchanged at 434 litres. The model’s styling has been at the heart of success since launch; therefore the challenge for the Leone’s design team was to further strengthen its character by increasing its SUV status.

After the 508 sedan and the 508 station wagon, the 2008 is the second model to adopt the new luminous signature (available on all versions), characterized by three vertical luminous claws that are integrated into the glossy black inserts on the bumper. In the GT versions, the surprising effect of the three claws is extended for the first time in the lighting of full LED projectors through the use of three light modules. At the front, the new Peugeot emblem also catches the eye, which is wider and also includes a specific side motif that connects to the headlights. While at the rear, the LED lights (on all versions) redesign the emblematic three claws.