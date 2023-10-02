Pharmaceutical Sector Continues to Attract Institutional Investors as Listed Companies are Investigated Over 500 Times: United Imaging Healthcare, Mindray Medical, Aohua Endoscopy in Focus

Title: Pharmaceutical Sector Continues to Attract Institutional Investors’ Attention

Subtitle: United Imaging Healthcare, Mindray Medical, and Aohua Endoscopy Among the Most Investigated Companies

Institutional investors have maintained a strong interest in the pharmaceutical sector, as evidenced by the significant number of investigations conducted on listed companies in the first three quarters of the year. More than 500 investigations were carried out by institutional investors, indicating the sector’s continued appeal.

Among the research conferences with high institutional participation, pharmaceutical listed companies accounted for half of the total. Companies such as United Imaging Medical, Mindray Medical, and Aohua Endoscopy received the most attention from institutional investors, including prominent institutions like Sequoia, Temasek, and BlackRock.

Key areas of concern for institutional investors during these investigations included plans for overseas expansion, the impact of medical anti-corruption measures, and reasons for revenue growth. United Imaging Healthcare, for instance, conducted two research meetings, attracting a combined total of 1,113 investment institutions. The company outlined its plans to consolidate and develop its North American regional headquarters while expanding its market share in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Mindray Medical, on the other hand, held six research meetings with over 300 participating investment institutions. The company addressed concerns regarding the impact of medical anti-corruption on its short-term performance, stating that while some equipment purchases by public hospitals may be delayed, the demand remains intact.

Aohua Endoscopy conducted eight research meetings, with two sessions attracting over 300 investment institutions. The company attributed its rapid revenue growth in recent years to differentiated innovation and continuous product development based on clinical needs. A strong focus on research and development, including partnerships with clinical practices, has contributed to the company’s success.

These investigations by institutional investors reflect the positive sentiment surrounding the pharmaceutical sector, despite its volatility. The sector’s strong performance has prompted institutional investors to closely monitor investment opportunities and engage with key companies to gain insights into growth prospects.

Industry experts, such as Southwest Securities Research Institute and Tianfeng Securities Research Institute, have expressed optimism about the future prospects of United Imaging Healthcare, Mindray Medical, and Aohua Endoscopy. They highlighted these companies’ profitability, steady growth, and commitment to innovation as key factors driving their success.

The presence of well-known fund managers, including those from Invesco Great Wall Fund, China Europe Fund, and Huaan Fund, among others, signifies the confidence of experienced investors in the growth potential of these pharmaceutical companies.

As the pharmaceutical sector continues to attract institutional investors, it is expected that further investigations and investment activities will drive growth and advancements in medical technology and innovation.

