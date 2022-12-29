Positive closure in Piazza Affari, which after a negative start to the session reversed the trend thanks to a more tonic Wall Street.

In detail, the Ftse Mib index closed trading just above the support level at 24,000 points, with an increase of 1.20%, thus recovering the losses of the last two trading sessions.

Within the main basket of Piazza Affari, the performance of Saipem stands out, recovering the ground lost on the eve with a 4.64% increase. Purchases also on Diasorin (+4.06%) which closes trading at €132.15 per share; but also on Tim (+2.88%) and Amplifon (+2.65%).

Conversely, sales on Unicredit with a fractional decline of 0.06%.

Purchases also on the main European indices which all close above parity.

Overseas, the S&P 500 is currently up 1.8%, while the best performer is the Nasdaq, which gains 2.47%.

Despite everything, there are still many critical issues, with the new wave of Covid in China increasingly overshadowing the chances of a rapid recovery of one of the world‘s main economies, thus fueling fears for the already fragile supply chains.

In this sense, in the last few hours several countries, including the United States, Japan and Italy, have communicated that they will require a Covid test for travelers from China.

Finally, on the bond front, the Btp-Bund spread closed the session down by 1.98% to 209 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.53%.