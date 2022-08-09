Home Business Piazza Affari with EU stock exchanges towards a declining start, fears about China-US tensions
Piazza Affari with EU stock exchanges towards a declining start, fears about China-US tensions

Weak trading starts in Europe (including Piazza Affari) after the uncertain closure of Wall Street. Fears related to the geopolitical tensions between China and the United States also weigh on the mood of investors. All while waiting for the release of the American inflation data for July, market mover of the week, tomorrow.

Instead, today’s macro agenda is lacking in ideas. Among the few data to be released is the US NFIB index which measures the optimism of small businesses and the data on unit labor costs. The IAEA instead publishes the monthly report.

