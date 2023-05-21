PKH/BerH | The asset protection amount has been increased – the forms and information sheets still have to be adjusted

The so-called asset allowance was increased from EUR 5,000 to EUR 10,000 on January 1st, 2023. This regulates § 1 S. 1 No. 1 of the ordinance for the implementation of § 90 Para. 2 No. 9 SGB XII, which has been amended by the Citizens Income Act (Federal Law Gazette IS 2328). However, the legislator overlooked the fact that the information sheet for the form for the declaration of personal and economic circumstances at PKH/VKH as well as the form and the information sheet for the application for BerH must also be updated.

