Pleasure boating towards the new objectives of sustainability and innovation

Listen to the audio version of the article

Boating is heading towards greater sustainability. «Our companies are in the midst of this transition which will make it possible to attract new consumers but also talents and investments – says Marina Stella, General Manager of Confindustria Nautica -.

The study presented by McKinsey & Company confirmed that the average age of shipowners will see a further reduction. The consumer in the 35-45 age group is very attentive to the issues of technological and sustainable innovation and the nautical sector has already for some time voluntarily carried out a series of actions to obtain a significant reduction in the environmental impact compared to the past. Confindustria Nautica will continue to play a fundamental role in creating awareness among companies in the sector and accompanying them in this transition also through the construction of transversal networks and through discussions within the Sustainability Committee of the Association which actively participates in all the international tables for be able to support these issues. Transition and innovation were discussed at the first edition of «Shaping the future – World yachting sustainability» forum organized by International Boat Industry (IBI) and Confindustria Nautica. «The nautical industry, despite being a sector with minimal environmental impact, has been investing heavily and for a long time in technological innovation and is now entering the real transition phase towards the new sustainability objectives, with a time horizon that ideally lies at the 2035» recalls Stefano Pagani Isnardi, Director of the Confindustria Nautica Studies Office. The sector is examining various green technological solutions for the various types of use of pleasure boats in the best regulatory and bureaucratic conditions to «reach a level of homogeneity at an international level» remarked Pagani Isnardi while Erik Dellborg, McKinsey & Company partner, after presenting a study on sustainability, then underlined what could be the economic advantages to be obtained, even in the short term, in the commitment to de-carbonise the supply chain. “By sourcing more sustainable products, the industry could tip the scales,” Dellborg reports, while working on propulsion system changes that take longer to have an impact while Ed Slack, editor-in-chief of International Boat Industry sees a teamwork, a choral approach of all stakeholders to achieve green goals. «No company can achieve its goals independently – says Slack -. Industry must work together to convince governments, regulators and consumers that they have the skills, tools and will to govern the transition. See you in September for the 63rd Genoa International Boat Show».