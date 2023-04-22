Pnrr and government responsibility. A plan that was immediately problematic

The Pnrr is a matter of responsibility

Green light from Camera althe approval of the decree on the Pnrr. A further step towards finding a solution to our country’s atavistic difficulty in spending the money it receives from Europe. For months, a sterile and somewhat instrumental political controversy has been playing out on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which seeks to place blame and responsibilities that cannot fall on those who have governed for five months, who have the sole purpose of undermining the international , the enormous effort that the government is making and in particular the Minister for Regional Affairs, Raffaele Fitto in his delicate negotiation with the European Commission to arrive at a remodeling of the plan.

But as the minister also reiterated, on the occasion of a conference organized in Rome by Civita, to present a very interesting study on the situation of spending funds on tourism and entertainment in some European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Italy), the government is showing great responsibility in immediately addressing the problems of a plan, which from the beginning proved difficult to implement. Already in the aftermath of the European Council in the summer of 2021, when Europe decided to entrust us with funds for over 190 billion, many had predicted that the difficult would begin precisely in the implementation phase of the projects. But it is known in politics the memory is always very short, while the verbal brawl and the electoral campaigns are always around the corner.

Civita’s president Gianni Lettain his speech at yesterday’s event, ha wanted instead to reward the great work what is the minister doing? Dense, recalling with his great verbal skill, his excellent work in 2010, under the Berlusconi government, when as Minister of the Regions and Territorial Cohesion, he stood out for his ability to agree with Europe on a remodulation of the expenditure of cohesion of the time (historical courses and recourses one could comment), which led for example to the realization of the very important redevelopment project of the Pompeii excavations. Even 13 years ago the problem was still the same, namely that of being able to reconcile the times of the cohesion funds with those of the very slow Italian bureaucracy.

