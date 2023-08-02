Pnrr, the Regions against government cuts: “Covers are needed or construction sites are blocked”

ROMA – Evasive and therefore insufficient, the reassurances of Raffaele Fitto on the rescue of the projects canceled by the Pnrr. The governors of the Regions, affected by the definancing decided by the government, are not there. They demand guarantees on alternative coverage, which the executive, as the Research Service of the House and Senate revealed yesterday, has not yet found. They do not want to foot the bill for the review of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. AND

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

