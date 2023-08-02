Home » Pnrr, the Regions against government cuts: “Covers are needed or construction sites are blocked”
Business

Pnrr, the Regions against government cuts: “Covers are needed or construction sites are blocked”

by admin
Pnrr, the Regions against government cuts: “Covers are needed or construction sites are blocked”

ROMA – Evasive and therefore insufficient, the reassurances of Raffaele Fitto on the rescue of the projects canceled by the Pnrr. The governors of the Regions, affected by the definancing decided by the government, are not there. They demand guarantees on alternative coverage, which the executive, as the Research Service of the House and Senate revealed yesterday, has not yet found. They do not want to foot the bill for the review of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. AND

See also  Leaked images show that the rear case of "iPhone 13 Pro" contains a new rose gold color-Apple iPhone

You may also like

Survey shows: Generation Z is careless when it...

New Olive Garden to Open Second Location in...

Resolution 17 of 07/25/2023 – Adoption of the...

Dax falls after Fitch’s US credit downgrade

Unicredit, Orcel: “more efficient with each passing day”

Your savings bank now pays you this interest...

Uganda: the Italian De Lorenzo engaged in the...

Bundeswehr lack of applicants: Who is the troop...

Miami International Airport Reports Strong Growth in First...

D’Agostino: “Twiga too expensive, in the Meloni era...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy