Remnant 2 Surpasses 1 Million Units Sold on PC and Next-Gen Consoles, Becomes 2023’s Most Popular Game

Remnant 2 Hits 1 Million Unit Sales, Becoming the Most Popular Game of 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Gearbox Publishing has announced that the highly anticipated game, Remnant 2, has sold over 1 million units across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Garnering praise from both players and media worldwide, Remnant 2 has quickly become the most popular game of 2023. As the sequel to the best-selling REMNANT: From the Ashes, Remnant 2 has exceeded the concurrent player count of its predecessor, setting new records for the franchise.

Gunfire Games’ David Adams expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support, stating, “Thank you to everyone who has helped us achieve this outstanding milestone and for your unwavering support. The development of this game has been a multi-year journey for us, and seeing fans enjoying the game brings us immense joy.”

Yoon Im of Gearbox Publishing also expressed his pride in Remnant 2’s success, stating, “Remnant 2 exceeded our expectations. It has been both a commercial and critical success. We couldn’t be more proud of the Gunfire team and everyone at Gearbox Publishing who made this game a reality. We are incredibly grateful to the Remnant community for their support throughout the development process.”

To celebrate the milestone of selling over 1 million units, Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games have released an honorary trailer.

Remnant 2 takes players on a thrilling journey as they fight against evil forces to save humanity. The game offers an expanded co-op survival shooter experience, introducing players to a dangerous and unpredictable world. With branching questlines, unique loot, and challenging levels, Remnant 2 encourages players to explore and replay the game multiple times. The expanded “archetype” class system and a wide range of weapons, armor, and enhancements allow players to define their own playstyle. The game presents players with various difficulties they must overcome to protect humankind.

The launch trailer for Remnant 2 can be viewed here.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with an “M” rating by ESRB. For more information, please visit the official Remnant 2 social media channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About GEARBOX Publishing

Founded in 2016, Gearbox Publishing has been dedicated to bringing developers’ unique creative visions to the market. They have partnered with various developers, including Hello Neighbor, Astroneer, We Happy Few, Star Trek Online, Neverwinter, Remnant: From the Ashes, Torchlight series, Have Nice Death, Risk of Rain 2, Tribes of Midgard, and PlayStation® 5 game Godfall. Gearbox Publishing strives to be the most developer-friendly publisher in the industry, providing the world with entertainment. Gearbox Entertainment Company is part of the Embracer Group AB companies, publicly listed on NASDAQ First North (EMBRAC B). For more information, visit www.gearboxpublishing.com.

About GUNFIRE GAMES, LLC.

Gunfire Games is a game developer specializing in PC, console, and VR games with headquarters in Austin, Texas. The core team of Gunfire Games consists of former Vigil Games employees, known for their work on the Darksiders series and the best-selling Chronos on Oculus Rift. The team’s mission from the start has been to create games with vast and immersive worlds. Remnant 2 is a continuation of this mission.

Disclaimer: This announcement is a translation for convenience purposes. Please refer to the original text for the legally valid version.

Contact:

Nick O’Leary

Senior PR Manager

Gearbox Publishing

nick.oleary@gearboxsf.com

Remnant 2, developed by Gunfire Games and published by Gearbox Publishing (Photo: Business Wire)