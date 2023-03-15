Home Business Politics – Federal President Steinmeier visits Estonia
Politics – Federal President Steinmeier visits Estonia

Frank Walter Steinmeier Image: AFP

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to visit Estonia. The two-day stay is dedicated to European defense policy. Among other things, Steinmeier is to meet Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in the country.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to visit Estonia on Wednesday. Steinmeier’s two-day stay is dedicated to defense policy: In the morning, the Federal President is to first visit the Ämari air force base near the Estonian Baltic Sea coast and meet Bundeswehr soldiers there who are taking part in the NATO mission to monitor Baltic airspace. Steinmeier then met Estonian President Alar Karis on Wednesday afternoon and then Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Thursday morning.

After the talks with President Karis, a press conference is planned for the afternoon (16:15 local time, 17:15 CET). In Estonia, the party of pro-Western Prime Minister Kallas won the parliamentary elections at the beginning of March. The Baltic EU and NATO member state is one of Ukraine’s closest allies in its defense against the Russian war of aggression.

