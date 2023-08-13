Politics – Iranian reporter released early from prison

Young reporter covered the Mahsa Amini case Image: AFP

A journalist imprisoned in Iran who reported on the case of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody, was released on Sunday.

A journalist imprisoned in Iran who reported on the case of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody, was released on Sunday. After her release, Nasila Marufian published a photo of herself on online services in which, contrary to strict Iranian laws, she is not wearing a headscarf and is showing the victory sign. “Don’t accept slavery – you deserve the best,” wrote Marufian, who was released from the notorious Ewin Prison, on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The death of the young Kurdish woman Amini sparked months of protests in Iran. The 22-year-old died in Tehran in mid-September after being arrested by the vice squad for allegedly wearing a headscarf improperly.

Marufian, who is said to be 23 by media outside Iran, published an interview with Mahsa Amini’s father in October. Amjad Amini accused the Iranian authorities of lying about the circumstances of his daughter’s death.

Iranian authorities blamed health problems for the 22-year-old’s death. However, her relatives and activists are convinced that she was hit on the head while in detention.

Marufian, who is from Amini’s hometown of Sakes in Kurdistan Province, was first arrested in November. In January, she says she received two years’ probation for allegedly spreading false information.

She was arrested again in early July, according to human rights groups; there were reports of a worrying state of health. Marufian said in her message spread on Sunday that she had not suffered a heart attack. She had shortness of breath and tachycardia, but now she is fine again.

Journalists Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, whose reports were instrumental in bringing the Mahsa Amini case to global attention, have been held in Ewin prison since September. They are being tried for allegedly endangering national security.

4.11.22

According to activists, Iranian security forces have arrested a journalist who published an interview with the father of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody. The Norwegian-based human rights organization Hengaw announced on Friday that reporter Nasila Marufian was arrested in the Iranian capital Tehran. Accordingly, she said in a call to her family that she had been taken to the notorious Ewin prison in Tehran.

Tehran-based Marufian is from Amini’s hometown of Sakes in Kurdistan Province. On October 19, she published an interview with Amini’s father, Amjad, on the Mostaghel website. “I have no intention of committing suicide nor do I have any illness,” the journalist wrote, alluding to the risks, when she published the link to the article.

“Mostaghel” has since removed the interview from its website. According to a cached version of the interview, Amini’s father denied the Iranian authorities’ claims that his daughter had an illness. The title is clear: “Mahsa Amini’s father: ‘You lie!'”

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), based in New York, 54 journalists have been arrested in Iran so far in response to the protests. Only a dozen victims were released on bail.

