Every person deals with common warts that are common all over the world in the course of his life. The time span between virus transmission and wart formation is a few weeks. As with other wart viruses, the body’s immune system must first build up its defenses in order to defeat common warts. Without treatment, this usually lasts for a few months, sometimes even years. If there are no symptoms, no therapy is required. Children with dry skin and neurodermatitis are often affected by this type of wart. But children with healthy skin also deal with the virus, but do not get warts. They achieve immunity through the unnoticed destruction of the virus on the skin by special killer cells in the white blood cells, even before the virus can multiply.

Depending on the location, there are different forms of this type of wart. They are usually stalked in the area of ​​the eyelids, flat to stalked in the beard area and spread in large numbers by shaving or scratching. The horny cone produced by the warts proliferates on the fingers, backs of the hands, arms, legs and backs of the feet and fissures on the surface. Occasionally there are black spots that are caused by blood residues.

On the other hand, the warts on the palms of the hands have a flat structure reminiscent of a mosaic, which is why they are also referred to here as mosaic warts. The warts on the soles of the feet are particularly unpleasant. Here they grow inwards due to the lack of opportunity to spread and lead to pressure pain like a thorn, so that the affected person sometimes has to take a protective posture.

Chewing on infected nails, scratching them open or excessive manipulation spreads the virus further in one’s own body. In wet areas of community facilities, eg in swimming pools, it is absorbed by fine skin flakes on the floor. This possibility of contact can be prevented by wearing bathing shoes.

There is a whole range of therapeutic options. Even talking about or crawling over a snail on a full moon can be successful in terms of autosuggestion.

Thuja solutions can be used homeopathically. Tinctures with lactic acid, salicylic acid or growth-inhibiting agents are also available for external therapy.

Dermatology also offers scar-free freezing therapy, in which the cold-sensitive virus is frozen. In addition to classic surgical therapy, modern procedures such as laser therapy also make an excellent contribution to healing. The actual operation is performed painlessly after local anesthesia.

In the case of a pronounced wart infestation, the procedure can be carried out in a dermatology clinic under inpatient conditions, e.g. under general anesthesia.

In principle, however, there is no therapeutic method that can guarantee freedom from appearance. Not infrequently, invisible virus residues manage to spread again. With patience and the right therapeutic strategy, it is finally possible to become free of warts again.

