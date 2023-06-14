Home » Politics – Özdemir and Paus answer questions in the Bundestag
On Wednesday, the members of the Bundestag questioned Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) on current political issues. The two members of the government will answer questions in the government survey in the plenum (1 p.m.). In addition, the members of parliament will debate the Federal Government’s Annual Disarmament Report 2022 (4.30 p.m.). In the report, she comes to the conclusion that global disarmament efforts suffered a “setback” as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

In a current hour, the parliamentarians are debating the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine (3:25 p.m.) at the request of the coalition factions. Also on the agenda are an application by the CDU/CSU to finance historical communism research (5:15 p.m.) and the AfD’s call for the introduction of a national day of remembrance on the occasion of the GDR popular uprising on June 17, 1953 (6:45 p.m.).

