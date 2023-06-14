They send a man accused of the murder of a university student to preventive prison

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to get the Justice of the Peace of Concepción Batres, Usulután, to order provisional detention against Carlos Mario Salgado Campos, for Aggravated Homicide and Aggravated Robbery; In addition, all the evidence presented by the fiscal institution was admitted by the judge.

The FGR attributes to Salgado Campos the planning and execution of the homicide of university student Brandon Elison Polío Osorio, 20 years old, and the Aggravated Robbery of a vehicle owned by the victim.

In the tax report, the victim was last seen alive in the municipality of Santa Elena, Usulután, on May 18 of this year, when he was in his Hilux P996-319 pickup, heading towards the San Felipe canton, of the municipality from Concepción Batres (Usulután), to carry out a business.

The victim’s body was located a day later (May 19) in the San Felipe canton. The body of the university student presented a head injury caused by a firearm projectile. The vehicle that the victim was driving was not located and therefore, the student’s family filed a complaint for the theft of the vehicle.

At approximately 7 in the morning on May 20 of this year, the Joint Anti-Criminal Task Force of the Mejicanos Police Sub-Delegation located the vehicle in front of the La Esperanza Penal Center -known as Mariona.

The authorities intercepted the vehicle and captured Heriberto Mirando Cornejo in flagrante delicto for the crime of Receiving a Vehicle, stemming from robbery or theft.

According to the FGR, Campos gave the car to Cornejo to sell for $15,000. The motive for the homicide of the university student would be the theft of the vehicle.

The victim was studying for a degree in International Relations and Business at a private university in San Miguel.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related