Politics – US scandal MP Santos has to go to court in Brazil

The Republican MP George Santos, who has been indicted in the USA and temporarily arrested, has now also been summoned by the Brazilian judiciary to a hearing on allegations of fraud. The presentation will take place via video link.

Republican Congressman George Santos, who was indicted in the United States on Wednesday and temporarily arrested, was summoned by the Brazilian judiciary the following day to a video-linked hearing on allegations of fraud. The 34-year-old, of Brazilian descent, is accused of using a stolen checkbook to buy around $700 worth of goods from a clothing store in Rio de Janeiro in 2008.

The court hearing should take place behind closed doors. It was initially uncertain whether Santos would join the hearing, a court spokesman told the AFP news agency.

Notorious for lying on his resume, Santos allegedly stole a deceased elderly man’s checkbook and used it to shop. The case was initially put on hold because investigators were unable to locate Santos. Prosecutors then resumed the indictment after the politician was elected to the US Congress last year and his address was located.

Santos faces 13 counts of fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds and making false statements to the House of Representatives, according to US Attorneys. Santos pleaded not guilty at a first hearing in Central Islip, Long Island on Wednesday.

The congressional freshman was subsequently released on $500,000 bail. Santos described the ongoing judicial investigation as a “witch hunt” – a term that ex-President Donald Trump also uses regularly. The next court date for Santos in the US has been set for June 30th.

HOME PAGE