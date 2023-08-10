Positive Signals in July: CPI and PPI Show Recovery, Prompting Optimism for Future Economic Growth

Securities Times: Positive Signals in July Price Indicators

Securities Times Network News – In a recent report, CITIC Securities highlighted the positive signals shown by the two major price indicators in July. According to the report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July may seem “weak in name but strong in reality.” The negative year-on-year figure is primarily attributed to the high base of the same period last year, particularly the elevated pig prices.

However, the report emphasized that the core CPI rebounded sharply year-on-year and surpassed market expectations. The recovery rate of service prices, underestimated by the market during the peak summer consumption season, contributed to this positive trend. Additionally, “prices of goods” also exhibited a significant rebound. As a result, experts predict that the year-on-year CPI reading in July will mark the bottom of the year, and August will witness a steady rise in CPI.

Similarly, in July, China‘s Producer Price Index (PPI) demonstrated an inflection point in its year-on-year growth rate as expected. Furthermore, the month-on-month decline in PPI also narrowed significantly. This improvement is largely driven by the government’s policy to stabilize growth and boost domestic demand. Looking ahead, experts anticipate a slow rise in the year-on-year growth rate of PPI over the next few months. However, they caution that PPI will fluctuate within a negative range throughout the year. Consequently, it is essential to monitor the implementation of real estate policies, as they may have a significant impact on future PPI trends.

