Plum marshmallows with walnuts – recipe of Lviv confectioner Natalie Berladyn

Marshmallow with fruit and berry flavors is incredibly delicious. So it is worth using the well-known recipe Lviv confectioner Natalie Berladynwhich offers readers of “FACTS” to prepare plum marshmallows with walnuts.

— A very tasty and successful combination — plum and walnut, — says Natalya Berladyn. — This marshmallow has acidity, which is harmoniously complemented by the taste of toasted nuts.

Natalya Berladyn: “Plum marshmallow with nuts is very tasty”

For syrup

100 g of plum puree

100 g of apple puree

50 g of water

6 g of agar

200 g of sugar + 30 g of glucose

Meringue

70 g of protein

70 g of sugar

1-2 g of citric acid

Put puree, water, agar in a saucepan, stir and add sugar and glucose.

Boil the syrup over medium heat. When it starts to boil, cook for another four minutes.

Whip the meringue to a thick peak.

Pour the finished syrup in a thin stream into the meringue along the side of the bowl, and after pouring the syrup, beat the mass for about two more minutes.

Set aside the marshmallows and sprinkle toasted walnuts on top.

Stabilization lasts from 24 to 48 hours at room temperature.

Dust with powdered sugar and glue the two halves together.

Store at room temperature for 2 weeks.

Bon appetit!

Previously, a simple recipe for a delicate strawberry marshmallow with lemon was shared by a well-known person Ukrainian confectioner Liza Glinska.

Read also: Homemade ice cream with only three ingredients: an easy recipe from confectioner Natalie Berladin

Photo from Natalie Berladin’s album

