Officially approved hunger for expansion: Weko does not want to investigate the controversial post-deal Distributing parcels and letters is no longer enough for Swiss Post. It is increasingly spreading to other business areas: but the authorities do not want to intervene. After Postcom, the Competition Commission is now also dismissing it.

And on we go: Swiss Post can continue with its expansion policy, the Competition Commission does not want to investigate. Image: Ennio Leanza / Keystone

Swiss Post records a stage win. The Competition Commission (Weko) will not start any investigations against the state-owned company in order to examine the takeover of the accounting software company Klara more closely. During a so-called “market observation”, an initial, not too in-depth advertisement examination, the Weko secretariat did not discover any signs of illegal cross-subsidization, nor could the allegation of misuse of monopoly data be substantiated. The Post announced on Monday.